



[KUALA LUMPUR] Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Wednesday April 16) for Asian nations to unite to resist geopolitical confrontation, unilateralism and protectionism, because he aims to consolidate links with some of the neighbors closest to Chinas in the midst of a deterioration in relations with the XI American, in maliaries. China and Malaysia seemed a consensus on the deepening of cooperation in various fields, said Xi after witnessing the exchange of 31 agreements with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, ranging from trade and tourism to rail transport and agriculture. No details have been provided for the agreements. Faced with the shocks of the current international order and economic globalization, our two nations will be united with other countries in the region to resist jointly the undercurrents of the geopolitical and camped confrontation, overcome the counter-current of unilateralism and protectionism, and safeguards the promising prospects of development in our shared Asian house, Xi told ano. XIS 'comments came after US President Donald Trump, who took office in January, shocked the markets by imposing radical rates on the countries of the world. While some prices have since been delayed, Beijing faces 145% of tasks. XI does not refer directly to the United States directly in its remarks to Kuala Lumpur. As part of its America First policy, Trump also withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization, dug USAID and interrupted international aid. China said it demolishes the walls and widens its circle of trade partners in the middle of the trade war. With an additional 24% tariff on goods shipped to the United States, Malaysia was one of several southeast Asian nations in the face of heavy American samples before Trump announced his 90-day break. Malaysian officials started handing hands in the United States for a stay. A newsletter for you Friday 8:30 am Anase company Commercial insistence focused on rapidly growing economies in Southeast Asia. Anwar said that China has remained in Malaysia the most important trading partner and continued to be a rational, strong and reliable ally during upheavals in global geopolitics. At a time when multilateralism is subject to formidable pressure, when some nations abandon the principle of shared responsibility and others question long -standing commitments, the global Chinese initiatives offer a new lease on hope, Anwar said. China has been the largest trading partner in Malaysia since 2009, with a total exchange worth 484.1 billion RM (145 billion dollars) last year, according to the Malaysias Foreign Ministry. XI has urged Malaysia and other countries of the Southeast Nations Association of the Regional Nations Bloc to resist the decoupling, the disruption of the supply chain and excessive rates with opening and greater cooperation, reported the video surveillance of the CCTV managed by the state of Chinas. China and Malaysia must also cooperate under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) initiative in Bekins, other investments in transport infrastructure, as well as in advanced fields such as artificial intelligence, said XI. Last June, China said that it was willing to study a plan to link the rail connection of $ 10 billion from the East Coast with other railway projects supported by China in Laos and Thailand, potentially widening the BI through Southeast Asia. XI said China also welcomes more high -quality Malaysian Malaysian agricultural products on the Chinese market, video surveillance said after meeting the Sultan Ibrahim of Malaysias. Reuters

