



Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Kieu Quoc Thanh, CEO of the SVC Business SVC group, said everyone in its industry has felt crazy for two weeks.

Since the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced his reciprocal prices since April 2, Thanh has experienced massive confusion among Vietnamese exporters.

Many companies that depend on the American market check online all updates on the prices, says Thanh, while he has an expedition container full of cashews for the American market which is currently in limbo.

Since Trump announced a 90-day break on the 46% rates and rights of Vietnams on dozens of other countries, the United States has imposed a reference levy at 10% of imports from all countries, including Vietnam.

But Thanhs customers in the United States and customs are not sure of the quantity taxing its products, he said.

No one knows what's going on, Thanh said to Al Jazeera in his office in Ho Chi Minh City last week.

A woman is in a metro station in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, March 30, 2025 [Govi Snell/Al Jazeera]

While companies such as Thanhs sail in disturbances, Hanoi and Washington are under discussion on a trade agreement after agreeing to start negotiations on April 10.

For Vietnam, one of the economies most involved in worlds, the stakes could barely be higher.

The United States is the largest export market in Southeast Asian countries, with expeditions to it only last year, representing 30% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

While Trumps Tariff Pause has led to a little hope in Vietnam, the country is on tent dishes on what could happen next, said Tyler Manh Dung Nguyen, chief strategist of the Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation Action Society.

We have an extreme uncertainty period, not only for the financial market, but also for businesses, Nguyen told Al Jazeera.

It's like a reality show, added Nguyen. Everything changes every day.

Trumps Trade Salve attracted a lively contrast to the warstry process of decades between Washington and Hanoi, culminating in ancient enemies improving their links with a full strategic partnership in 2023.

For Eddie Thai, an American Vietnamese who co-founded the venture capital company based in Ho Chi Minh, Ascende Vietnam Ventures, it was discouraging to see the relations between pressure, especially before the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War on April 30.

I do not think that it has rejected us 50 years, I would not say so far, but it burns a lot of good will that many people on both sides of the ocean have tried to build since the 90s, Thai told Al Jazeera, calling Trumps dealing with destructive and personally disappointing Vietnam as a American.

Chinese President Xi Jinping greets as he goes up in currency at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on April 15, 2025 [Athit Perawongmetha/ Pool via AFP]

The United States and Vietnam turning to a trade agreement, China, the greatest source of Hane and its second export destination, took advantage of the negotiations.

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Hanoi as part of a five-day visit to Southeast Asia, a trip widely considered an effort to launch China as a more reliable trading partner than the United States.

Upon arrival, XI was welcomed at the airport by Vietnamese president Luong Cuong, and then received a greeting of 21 guns at the Presidential Palace of Hane.

Reacting to the warm reception for the Chinese chief, Trump suggested that the countries would use their talks to diagram the United States.

It's a great meeting. Meeting like, trying to understand, how to screw the United States of America? Trump told journalists in the White House.

According to the Chinese State of the State, Xinhua, Xi has urged Vietnam to resist unilateral intimidation and said that the Mega of the Chinas market is still open to Vietnam.

During the visit of XIS, the countries signed 45 agreements, the Chinese and Vietnamese media reported, without providing details on transactions.

The United States and China, which are slapping goods with prices exceeding 100%, Vietnam has become the diplomatic guy in the middle, said Nguyen, Stratege of Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation.

[Hanoi] Always try to be neutral in all situations, said Nguyen. We are not assisted by one country to fight another country.

American trade deficit

Trumps' prices have also raised anger of foreign companies based in Vietnam.

It would be impossible for Vietnam to erase its trade deficit with the United States the third higher in 2024 to 123.5 billion dollars given the differences between the two economies, said Bruno Jaspaert, director general of the Deep C industrial zones in the northern port city of Haiphong.

Any country like Vietnam, in reality, has no leverage against states, Jaspaert, which is also at the head of Eurocham Vietnam, told Al Jazeera.

This stupid formula can never be balanced because it will take decades before Vietnam can buy enough, said Jaspaert, referring to the controversial calculations used by the Trump administration to propose its reciprocal rate rates.

Faced with the threat of a huge economic blow, Hanoi made considerable efforts to enter the good graces of the Trump administration.

The government is committed to buying more Boeing planes and liquefying natural gas, and has opened discussions on the purchase of C-130 cargo aircraft in Lockheed Martin.

Last month, officials agreed to authorize the Internet service by satellite Elon Musks Starlink to operate in the country on trial.

Vietnam has also signed agreements with the Trump organization.

Shortly before the re -election of Trumps, his portfolio company agreed to invest $ 1.5 billion in a golf course and a hotel project of the Communist Party in the province of Lams Home of Hung Yen.

The commuters sit in traffic in Ho Chi Minh-Ville, Vietnam, March 28, 2025 [Govi Snell/Al Jazeera]

I believe that leadership in Hanoi, they did a lot to get a more indulgent approach, told Al Jazeera Fellow in Singapores Iseasof Ishak Institute.

To Lam was one of the first foreign leaders to get the phone with Trump after his pricing announcement on April 2 and sent a delegation to Washington to negotiate with his administration on April 10.

Among his efforts to appease Trump, Lam told that he was willing to reduce prices on American products to zero.

There is no alternative choice for Vietnam other than making peace with the United States to obtain access to the American market, said Giang. Vietnamese must do what they can to preserve this access.

Despite the risks for Vietnam, some observers also see opportunities for the country in Trumps Trade War.

In the short term, companies accelerate production in order to obtain goods in the United States in the next three months, while the 10% rate is still in place.

Many people plan to send a lot of 10% is still feasible, said Jaspaert. If Trump wants to resist his promise, the prices will increase again, I do not yet think I am out of the woods.

In the longer term, Vietnam could again be a beneficiary of increased volatility between Washington and Beijing under Trump.

During the first term of Trumps, the Southeast Southeast Asian country benefited from an exodus of China factories while businesses were looking to reduce their exposure to geopolitical risks and commercial barriers.

The real battle here is without shame in the United States against China, Craig Martin, president of the Ho Chi Minh City Investment Capital Society, told Al Jazeera.

You have this uncertainty, this very lively trade war with attractive prices levels [between Washington and Beijing]. You can in fact see a silver lining, being the people who seek to do more in Vietnam, added Martin.

A person leads a moped to Vietnams Business Hub, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, March 28, 2025 [Govi Snell/Al Jazeera]

Vietnam has also been exhibited in the United States to ship goods from China to the United States with a minimum manufacturing undertaken in Vietnam.

Such control will probably push Vietnam to invest in more added manufacturing, said Nguyen, a market strategist.

I think there will be a mechanism that must be agreed by the two governments to control this to ensure that there is no transhipment, he said. I think it would actually be a good thing for Vietnam halfway.

Last week, the Reuters news agency reported that Hanoi proposed to repress Chinese products shipped to the United States via its territory and to strengthen sensitive export controls to China.

The report, which quoted a person familiar with the issue and a government document, came after the White House sales advisor, Peter Navarro, has feared that Chinese products be sent to the United States with Made in Vietnam Labels to benefit from a drop in import taxes.

American-Chinese tensions could be a golden opportunity for Europe to increase its business with Vietnam and to Hanoi to diversify its trade more widely, said Jaspaert.

Vietnam has won all the wars in which it was, so I believe that it will also win the tariff war, said Jaspaert.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2025/4/17/as-trump-threatens-tariffs-vietnam-scrambles-to-avert-economic-disaster

