“Take the question with Saudi urgently”: Stalin asks PM Modi to intervene on the cancellation of the quota “private haj” | India News





PM Modi and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (R) New Delhi: the chief minister of the Tamil Nadu and president of the DMK, MK Stalin, wrote on Wednesday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing the concern in the sudden cancellation of the private haj quota and urging the PM to “resume the question with Saudi Arabia immediately” to solve the problem.

In his letter, Stalin drew attention to the distress encountered by thousands of Indian Muslim pilgrims Of course Tamil Nadu, who had prepared for the next haj pilgrimage.

“I am writing this letter to bring to your attention a question of urgent concern about the sudden cancellation of the private haj quota which causes significant distress among thousands of Indian Muslim pilgrims, many of which of the Tamil Nadu, who is impatiently preparing for the next Haj pilgrimage,” said Stalin in the letter. He also underlined the spiritual importance of the Haj, saying: “As you know, the Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, representing a deeply sacred religious duty and once alive for Muslims. Saudi Arabia in May 2025.”

The chief minister provided a context on the arrangements of the current year, declaring that around 1.75 Lakh Indian pilgrims participated in the pilgrimage of the Haj in 2024.

“In 2024, around 1,75,000 Indian pilgrims participated in the pilgrimage of the haj. In January 2025, India signed a bilateral agreement with Saudi Arabia, the finalization of a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims. The said quota was divided into a 70:30 am among the haj state committees and the private haj tower. Private tour operators were allocated to 52,507 seats for the HAJ 2025.

Stalin concluded the letter by requesting rapid involvement from the Prime Minister to help restore the quota and relieve the affected pilgrims.

“Given the severity of this situation, I ask that the case be approached with the authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to seek a quick remedy. I am sure that your intervention will restore the Haj quota and will ensure the reduction of pilgrims and their families,” he added.

Several Muslim pilgrims and community leaders also asked for the intervention of PM Modi after the minority ministry confirmed that 42,000 candidates could not make the HAJ in June this year.

