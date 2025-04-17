SC rejects the plea to issue a written order to meet Imran





A view of the construction of the Supreme Court in Islamabad. Website / SC File

Islamabad: The Supreme Court refused on Wednesday a request to submit a written order allowing a meeting with the founder imprisoned from Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in Adiala prison.

A bench of three members of the Supreme Court, led by the chief judge of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, heard several calls filed by the Punjab government against the granting of the guarantee to the managers and workers of the PTI in the context of the incidents of May 9.

The court postponed next week, the hearing on a call related to the pre -trial detention of the former prisoned Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the hearing, Imran Khans' lawyer Salman Safdar informed the court that the founder of the PTI faces 300 cases and that they did not have enough time to resolve them. Safdar asked the court to make a special order allowing communication with Imran Khan.

The chief judge, however, refused the request. This time, you can meet him without a prescription for the court, the CJP told Safdar, adding, let's see if the meeting occurs without a prescription.

Earlier, Punjabs Special Prosecutor, Zulfiqar Naqvi, told court that they did not insist on pre -trial detention but requested authorization for three tests. Photogrammetric, polygraphic and vocal correspondence must be carried out in prison, he said.

He also informed the court that the founder of the PTI had not cooperated in prison and had to be forced to do so. The CJP advised the Special Prosecutor to avoid claiming that the accused was not cooperative in prison.

Safdar, Imran Khan representative, argued that the case had reached the accusation phase and that the dismissal was no longer relevant.

The court then ordered its post to repair the case before the bench of Kakars judge on April 23. He also rejected the governments of Punjab against the cancellation of the founders of PTI before the surety, calling them unsuccessful.

The same bench heard the head of the PTI Fawad Chaudhrys plead for the consolidation of the May 9 cases. Chaudhry asked that all cases against him be merged into the Multan Cantt case.

Does your request include a high court repair? The CJP asked Chaudhry, wondering more in which section CRPC the request was filed. Judge Yahya ordered Chaudhry to prepare his answers, adjourning the hearing until Thursday.

In addition, the bench postponed until April 22 the hearing of the former Minister of the Interior and chief of the Muslim League Awami (AML), Sheikh Rashid Ahmeds, pleading in the affairs of May 9 due to insufficient evidence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1302223-sc-rejects-plea-to-issue-written-order-for-meeting-with-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos