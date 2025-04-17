



The promotion of Trump administrations of white Christian nationalists and preachers of the prosperity of prosperity to the roles of the government will lead to a dismantling of government institutions and to the fight against freedom of expression, experts warned.

Donald Trump announced the creation of an anti-Christian working group and a White House Office of Faith (WHFO) in February, saying that this would make him recommendations for changes in policies, programs and practices and consult external experts in the fight against anti-Semitic, anti-Christian and additional anti-religious bias.

The two initiatives are dominated by right -right Christian loyalists as a striking contrast with similar denominational efforts under Joe Biden and Barack Obama, who both welcomed Muslim and Sikhs leaders. This has aroused a concern that a specific brand of Christianity will be prioritized on other Christian denominations and confessions.

Trump having recently been represented by the house of the White House by a crowd of white Christian nationalists, concerns increase what a government could mean by these beliefs. White Christian nationalists are generally anti-LGBTQ +, anti-immigration and anti-effects to ensure racial equality, and largely believe that America has been founded as a white Christian nation and must be returned to it.

We will see the dismantling of government institutions. We will see an abandonment of democratic principles and another perversion of the institutions of justice, said Katherine Stewart, journalist and author of Money, Lies and God: Inside The Movement to Detrere American democracy, which explores what Stewart calls the anti-democratic movement a mixture of Christian nationalists, billionaire or super-richs and finishing Conservative oliges which have seized the control of the prendin and the objective and the objective.

Trumps Anti-Christian Bias Task Fory will lead to a new scary of freedom of expression, political opposition and surveys on corruption. We will see public funds travel directly to religious institutions and the integration of biblical and sectarian messaging in public schools, city meetings and other places that serve various religious populations. The intention is to ensure that anyone who is not on board with his agenda does not belong.

The Office of Faith is led by Paula White, the multimillionaire televangelist of language of languages ​​which called the Black Lives movement Matt the Antichrist and said that Jesus would have been guilty and not our Messiah if he had violated immigration law. And the other people named to WHFO are also Christian.

Trump appointed Jennifer Korn as deputy assistant to the president and religious director of WHFO. Korn was previously Senior Advisor to the National Faith Advisory Board, the right -wing Christian group and supporting Trump founded by White.

Jackson Lane will be deputy director of religious commitment. Lane graduated from the Baptist University of Missouri and was previously deputy director of awareness of the faith for the Trump-Vance 2024 campaign.

Barack Obama had a similar denominational office, but his leadership included in particular people of Muslim and Jewish faith. By announcing his own office, Joe Biden said that when Methodists and Muslims, Buddhists and Baptists, Sikhs and Laïque humanists serve together, we reinforce each other and we strengthen America, and his office has sought to include a range of religious voices, including at its 2022 United Summit Summit Sum.

The composition of Trumps Faith Office has so far not at all representative of the different religions practiced in the United States, said Kristin Kobes du Mez, professor at the University of Calvin and researcher at the Center for Philosophy of Religion at the University of Notre Dame.

It is not even representative of Christianity in the United States, said Mez, who is the author of the book Jesus and John Wayne: how the white evangelicals corrupted a faith and fractured a nation.

It is a fairly narrow right edge, mainly, but not exclusively, white conservative Protestantism. But it is Christianity that Trump thinks when he thinks of Christianity.

Trump, however, seems little time to non-Christians, and the contrast between him and his predecessors was shown in a post of the White House on X in March.

The Office of the Faith of the White House and the religious leaders from across the country joined President Trump to pray in the oval office, the post read, under a photo showing more than a dozen people, most of them white, the solemn air behind Trump, some of their arms on his shoulders. The trophy for the next Club World Cup football competition was next to Trumps Desk, apparently left from a photo session which had curiously took place a week earlier.

The Daily Mail identified the 15 religious leaders and found that each of them was a Christian, including some who are openly nationalist Christians. They understood William Wolfe, who worked in the first Trump administration and who told the Daily Rightwing signal that he had used the March meeting with Trump to push aggressively for pro-life policies.

Wolfe said Christians were not welcome in Biden administration or in Obama administration, and according to the Daily signal, mass deportations were a Christian problem.

We actually think that it is directly linked to the preservation of America as we know it, Wolfe said.

Du Mez underlined other figures that have a lot of influence in the Trump administration, notably Russell Vought, who reported Associated Press, shamelessly declared advanced Christian nationalism. Vought, one of the architects of the 2025 project, the right plan for Trumps Second Mandate, was appointed director of the White House budget in February. It is one of the least glamorous roles, but has tentacular responsibilities, in particular the management of the development and implementation of the federal budget and the supervision of federal agencies.

In an opinion article in 2021, Vought wrote that Christian nationalism was a commitment to an institutional separation between Church and State, but not the separation of Christianity from its influence on government and society. This influence could extend beyond social problems, said Mez.

When people hear Christian nationalism, they tend to think of a narrow set of [beliefs] Priorifying the Christian faith, people of Christian supremacy tend to think of these kinds of questions of moral values, said Mez.

But it is also anti-alarm. It is also anti-immigration, and it is also, if you historically look at the Christian ideas of Christian America and the return of America to its Christian foundations, you have always been, for almost a century, linked to deregulationism, free market capitalism.

Stewart warned that Trumps the appointment of Pete Hegseth to the Secretary of Defense could also be problematic. Hegseth was the subject of a meticulous examination in March after he emerged that he had a tattoo of what the American-Islamic Relations Council described as a demonstration of anti-Muslim hostility, as well as other tattoos attached to the Christian crusades. Last year, the capital of Idaho Sun reported that Hegseth had close ties with a Christian nationalist church based in Idaho.

The number of people involved in the 2025 project, that the Charles F Kettering Foundation, a non -partisan research foundation aims to preserve democracy, is also worrying that the Charles F Kettering Foundation, a non -partisan foundation of Research Foundation, which seeks to preserve democracy, is described as the plan of the Christian nationalist regime.

It is not unimportant that there are people who identify themselves as Christian nationalists who play a big role in the administration, said Stewart.

But what is important to understand is that the movement stimulates politics, that people who push this policy identify themselves as Christian nationalists or adhere to nationalist Christian ideas.

Part of what also saw is the favor not of Christians in itself, but of a certain type of Christianity. Trump and his people aim not to work with the movement, but to shape the movement itself, to make it more false-populist, demagogic and frankly authoritarian.

