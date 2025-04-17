A charter for the future





President Pti Gohar Khan talks to the media when he arrives to attend an audience at the High Court of Islamabad on August 9, 2023. AFP

PTI president, Barrister, Gohar Ali Khan, said on Tuesday that the founder of the incarcerated party, Imran Khan, had not authorized any party leaders to engage in interviews with the establishment. His comments came in the wake of PTI chief, Azam Swatis, says he had received the green light from Imran to contact the establishment for solving current problems. Gohar said, however, that Imran Khan did not put any pressure on anyone to negotiate agreements. Meanwhile, the senior PML-N leader and advisor to the Prime Minister of Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah criticized the PTI for what he described as a confused and inconsistent political messaging. Criticism is that if the PTI believes that its problems can be resolved by Backchannel talks with the establishment, it is seriously confused. Thus, Rana urged the party to engage directly with the political stakeholders and not to count on the establishment of solutions. He also pointed out that a new charter of democracy is crucial if Pakistan hopes to approach its in -depth political and economic crises.

Calls to such a charter are not new. During the mandate of Imran Khans as Prime Minister, the opposition chief Shehbaz Sharif then proposed a charter of the economy to bring a political consensus on critical economic issues. This proposal was rejected by Imran. Later, when the PDM alliance took power through a motion of non-confidence, it

encouraged the PTI to engage in a political dialogue, but the answer was the same: refusal. In December of last year, when the current government led by the PDM took office, discussions were launched between the two parties. However, the effort collapsed when the PTI moved away from the dialogue a month later. Political commentators, who initially congratulated the PTI for showing the desire to engage, then criticized the party for its lack of coherence and political maturity. It is now very clear that the political crisis of Pakistans has reached an unsustainable level, and only a collective and inclusive approach can produce a lasting solution. When political parties turn to undeled institutions for transactions or solutions, democratic standards are inevitably undermined. If political leaders do not meet, define mutual borders and determine a shared path, they leave the ground open to non -political forces to shape the future something that ends up weakening democratic institutions.

Although a deficit in trust exists between PTI and other parties, a result of years of mutual hostility and political edge, all parties must realize that if the current system persists in its dysfunctional state, the hybrid political model will only deepen. PTI, in particular, must reassess its strategy. If he continues to bypass his political counterparts in favor of the establishment, he is not only isolates himself but also endangers the entire democratic framework. Other parties, although she had sometimes engaged in the establishment, now seems more aware of the risks of this dependence. The PTI must lose its contradictory political posture and join the democratic process by engaging with the government and encouraging greater participation in the opposition. Critical questions such as ensuring that the next elections are free, fair and transparent, and maintain economic stability through consensus -oriented political decisions, require intermediate cooperation. Dialogue among political parties remains the only viable path. Call this a charter of democracy 2.0 or anything other than the name is unimportant. What matters is the preservation and strengthening of the Pakistan democratic system.

