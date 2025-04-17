



US vice-president JD Vance and the second family will go to Italy and India from April 18 to 24, with plans to advance economic and strategic discussions in the two countries. According to a statement from the vice-president office, Jd vance Go to visit Rome first before going to India later in the week. His wife, USHA VANCEAMICHES, the first second American Indian LAMALE accompanies him, as well as their three children: Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. First trip to India This marks the vice-president Vances, the first official trip to India. During his visit, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21 in New Delhi, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs. The delegation of Vance will also go to Jaipur and Agra, participating in cultural events alongside bilateral commitments. Trade negotiations The visit to Vances in India is involved in the midst of renewed trade tensions, after the president won over the recent call for a global suspension of 90 days of reciprocal rate, which concerns the concerns of China concerning a potential trade war. Commercial negotiations should appear prominently in the discussions, a senior Indian official indicating to Bloomberg News that India hopes to finalize a trade agreement with the United States in the six weeks. Vance-Modi Paris meeting This trip follows a meeting between Modi and Vance in Paris in February, on the sidelines of the IA action summit. This meeting preceded the United States visit to meet President Donald Trump, who was recently returned to the position. The White House noted that the two leaders had discussed the expansion of American-Indian Cooperation in clean energy, especially thanks to American nuclear technology. Vance Italy Trip In Italy, Vance should meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the secretary of state of Cardinal Pietro Parolin. His meetings in Rome will coincide with the ceremonies linked to Easter and will follow the visit of Melonis to Washington for interviews with President Donald Trump, where the EU prices are on the agenda. Viances visit as commercial negotiations warm up under Trumps Trumps Renewed Trade Agenda. The previously imposed prices have triggered the volatility of the global market, although the administration then reduced measures to a temporary rate of 10% to leave time for new transactions. Italy and India are critical American business partners looking for a resolution within the framework of this framework.

