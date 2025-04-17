



Sacramento, California (AP) The Governor of California Gavin Newsom continued the Trump administration on Wednesday, questioning the authority of the presidents to impose radical prices that triggered a world trade war.

The trial argues that President Donald prevails over the use of the international law on the economic powers of emergency to impose prices in Mexico, Canada and China or a tariff of 10% on all imports is illegal. The law allows a president to freeze and block transactions in response to foreign threats but does not allow the president to adopt prices, indicates the trial.

The trial, which was filed before the American district court of the Northern District of California, also argues that the promulgation of these prices requires the approval of the Congress.

Trump has offered many justifications to increase prices, especially that they are designed to stimulate American manufacturing and stop the flow of illegal fentanyl in the country. California Move follows the rapidly evolving price plans for the Trump administration.

AP Audio: California will continue to prevent Trump from imposing radical prices

AP correspondent Julie Walker reports that California will continue to prevent Trump from imposing radical rates.

A White House official criticized the trial and defended the price plan.

Instead of focusing on Californian crime, homelessness and non-depreciability, Gavin Newsom spends his time trying to block the historic efforts of President Trumps to finally contact the national emergency of our business deficits of persistent goods, said the White House spokesman Kush Desai. The whole Trump administration remains determined to tackle this national emergency which decimates industries of the Americas and to leave our workers with each tool at our disposal, from prices to negotiations.

Newsom, a Democrat, said the prices had mainly caused swollen costs and could bring billions of dollars in damage to California, which has the greatest economy and is the largest importer among the American states. Many companies have told state officials that they will start to pass the cost of tariffs to consumers. The state budget could be a major blow from the tumbling stock market, as California depends disproportionately income tax income from capital gain, mainly money to investments and the actions of its richest taxpayers. Additional costs of prices could also beische to the capacity of states to plan the future and to pay the services, indicates the prosecution.

No state is about to lose more than California, said Newsom on Wednesday at a press conference.

California has filed more than a dozen prosecution of judgment contesting Trump's policies this year. But the tariff trial marks the first time this year that Newsom, which is already considered a first presidential perspective in 2028, was an applicant. The Democratic Governor has reduced his anti-Trump rhetoric after Los Angeles's fatal shots in January when the State requested federal support.

Newsom discussed the trial in an orchard of the central valley rich in farm, highlighting the status of California as an agricultural power. Many nuts, fruits and vegetables grown in the state are intended for other countries.

Christine Gemperle, a second generation almond farmer in the Central Valley, said that his farm had survived three droughts and that the Covid-19 pandemic over the decades, but she does not know how the family business would cross the current trade war. California farmers cultivate around 76% of almonds in the world, and they count on the world markets for materials to build agricultural equipment and irrigation systems.

Will we be able to access what we need to cultivate our cultures, and if so, can we even allow ourselves? Gemperle said on Wednesday.

The state will ask the court to immediately block the prices.

The announcement comes a few days after Newsom asked countries to exempt Californian exports from reprisal prices. No transaction has yet been announced. He also launched a tourism campaign to attract Canadian visitors to California this week.

___

Austin is a member of the body for the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit national services program that places journalists from local editorial rooms to account for undercurrent issues. Follow Austin on X: @Sophieadanna

___

Journalists

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/california-tariffs-newsom-trump-trade-lawsuit-2a4ae0ba9e8360c4c894245100315b8b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos