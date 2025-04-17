Before the elections of last years, some pro-EU allies of Keir Starmer wondered if a Labor government could be more ambitious in EU relations than that suggested by the dark red lines in its manifesto : no return to the single currency, the Customs Union or free movement.

An assistant then said to me: we could be able to forge A Customs Union without joining THE [existing] Customs Union.

The Prime Minister has transformed relations with EU leaders, but stuck in three red lines. However, since Donald has prevailed over the Liberation Day, some senior labor figures have discreetly revived the idea of ​​a new customs arrangement with the EU to release the United Kingdom to limit the Impact of American prices . A Labor MP said to me: Trump handed it over to the agenda.

Under Boris Johnsons Mince trade agreement ,, About 25% of British exports to the EU Always pay prices either because they do not respect the EU's original rules, or because administrative obstacles are so high that companies choose to pay them. These prices could disappear under a new customs agreement, potentially reversing an estimated 13% decrease in British exports to the EU.

While the government insists that the red lines are intact, the language of ministers on EU's ties heats up in the wake of Trumps prices. Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, said the world trade war do Even more imperative To improve trade relations of the United Kingdom-EU And argues the case behind the scenes.

At a UK summit in the United Kingdom on May 19, an agreement on defense cooperation will be deceived and progress will probably be made on issues such as Mobility scheme for young rebadgals . Under an agreement on Agrifoods, ministers seem ready to accept the dynamic alignment which is part of the future EU standards with a supervision role for the European Court of Justice. A study by Frontier Economics suggests that in-depth alignment in all goods would eliminate the impact of Trumps prices on the United Kingdom and increase growth in the United Kingdom up to 1.5%, repairing more than a third of Brexits 4% hit GDP .

The rejection of the single market is prohibited because the EU would require free movement yield. It would be a clear violation of the work manifesto and a gift to the Conservatives and Nigel Farages Reform UK, which would enhance the failure of governments so far to prevent boats from crossing the canal. Ministers are confident to reduce legal migration (due to the fall anyway), but free movement would limit progress.

The requests of the American president and the vice-president of any future commercial agreement conclude a customs agreement with the EU more imperative for the United Kingdom (EPA)

Labor deputies who recommend a customs agreement insist that an arrangement would not take the red manifesto lines. Inevitably, the conservatives and the reform would cry Brexit treason; They always do it.

Morgan McSweeney, the powerful Starmers chief of staff, believes that Farages Party, rather than the Tories, will be the main threat of work in the next elections. It is a just bet that he urges Starmer not to risk more to alienate 2016 Leaving the voters in the red wall, approaching too much from the EU.

For once, Starmer is expected to reject MCSWEENEYS advice. The PM said that the world as we knew ,, which allows work to revisit its electoral platform in the national interest. A customs case with the EU would help ensure the economic growth of which the United Kingdom needs urgently. He exports almost twice as much in the EU (358.1bn) As for the United States (182.6bn). There is Public support for the closer EU links ; More than half of the people who voted work last year believe that the government is not going far enough.

Some labor figures fear that getting too close to the EU, that Trump hates, could Scupper hope of an American trade agreement Just as they go back up again. But an unreliable and capricious American president cannot define the national interest of the United Kingdom and exercise a veto on the way in which Starmer performs his delicate balancing act. The PM still insists that he will not choose between the United States and the EU; This strategy now requires an ambitious customs agreement with the EU.

A British-American offer is not in the bag . The independent revealed today that American negotiators could demand Abrogate laws on hate uks speeches ,, while The Wall Street Journal report that the United States will demand that its Trade partners isolate China In exchange for lower American rates. Both would be problematic for Starmer.

The PM should listen to Liam Byrne, president of the work of the Commmons commercial police station, who has proposed 20 ways to reset EU relationships Including customs cooperation and simplification short to join THE Customs Union. Byrne rightly maintains that it will be easier to meet the challenges posed by the United States, China and Russia which will define this five -year parliament by approaching Europe. Our relationship with the EU today is stuck in yesterday's logic. The simple DIY will not do the trick, he said. We have to find a bold but pragmatic new path.

Starmer should reject self-imposed channels designed for the old world, which unnecessarily retain the British economy in the news.