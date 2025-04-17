Jimmy Kimmel thinks that Elon Musk is a false friend of Donald Trump: a very bad person and a dangerous person





For years, Jimmy Kimmel has made Donald Trump a frequent target during his late evening show and several times as Oscar host. We should be hardened by prevailing on inflammatory rhetoric now, Kimmel told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Tuesday, but I am not. It's shocking for me; It looks like a comic strip. He seems to be the kind of character who would come after a few years, but the fact that he is always with us is remarkable, he continued. The actor tried to show people who do not pay attention to the news of what is happening before the last elections, but in the shadow of the shadow victory over the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, I consider myself a place to shout, Kimmel said.

Part of this cry in a vacuum implies that Lampooning Elon Musk, prevails over Billionaire Bestie. During an episode of Mars by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel slammed pleadings for respect after demonstrations with Tesla dealerships and vandalism against vehicles. Well, let me see if I can explain it for you, said Kimmel. When you take out a chain saw to celebrate the dismissal of thousands of people, they go crazy. My God. I mean, this poor guy. You make one, maybe two Nazi greetings, everyone folds out of shape! Musk replied by calling Kimmel to a funny fool on X.

Well, he's a bit the same as Trump in many ways, Kimmel told Rolling Stone. I mean, he supported [Barack] Obama then Hillary [Clinton]And now it is practical for him to support Trump. And for me, they are the worst people. I don't think Trump believes in all of this, and I don't think Elon Musk believes in it. I think that Elon Musk considers it a great way to accumulate a lot of power and earn a lot of money, and that's exactly what he does.

Kimmel did not chew the words when he was asked for his opinions on others in Trumplandfrom Animation of Fox News, Tucker Carlson (Oh, he is a false complete) to the Deputy Chief of the White House for Stephen Miller politics (yes, he is a scary, this guy). But neither was close to receiving the amount of vitriol that the late evening host had for Musk.

Heres where I realized that Elon Musk was a very bad person and a dangerous person: when the husband of Nancy Pelose, Paul, an elderly man, was attacked viciously, his first reaction was to republish a cheeky story suggesting that it was a male prostitute who did, recalled Kimmel. It's when I realized, oh, it's a bad person. There is no depth to which he will not look. An old man was struck by a hammer and it was his first reaction. His vile.

Although the rumors of simulation between Musk and Trump intensified, the richest man in the world recently seated on the president with the president during a UFC fight in Miami. Vanity Fair contacted representatives of Musk, Carlson and Miller to comment.

