The chief of Chinas Xi Jinping arrives in Cambodia to conclude a tour of 3 nations in Southeast Asia





By Grant Peck and Sopmeng Cheang Chinese President of Phnom Penh, Cambodia (AP), Xi Jinping, arrived in Cambodia Thursday for a two -day state visit which is an opportunity to further strengthen relationships already robust. The visit, XIS first since 2016, will conclude a three nations tour in Southeast Asia which included stops Vietnam And Malaysia. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet recently described Beijing as an important and essential friend of Cambodia who helped support economic and social development. XI was welcomed at the airport in the capital of Cambodia Phrom Penh by King Norodom Sihamoni. During his visit, XI should also meet Prime Minister Hun Manet and the President of the Senate, Hun Sen, who is Hun Manets' father and predecessor as Prime Minister. Trade will probably be a major subject of XIS discussions in Cambodia, which faces among the highest rates offered by Washington. In addition to the universal price of 10% of Trump, the country faces the threat of a 49% tax on exports to the United States once its 90-day break is expired. In addition to discussions on the strengthening of bilateral links and regional and international issues, several agreements should be signed on cooperation in various sectors. In the two countries, Xi underlined the strengthening of links, in particular in trade and investment, in the midst of global economic uncertainties and the backdrop of trade tensions with the United States. He underlined the need to oppose unilateralism and protectionism and maintaining the multilateral trading system. China presents itself as a source of stability and certainty while Southeast Asia rushes to respond to the prices imposed by US President Donald Trump, which threaten the regional economies oriented towards exports of which the largest markets are generally the United States. The visit comes on the 50th anniversary of the Cambodia takeover of April 17, 1975 by the Communist Khmer red, who imposed a reign of terror with policies inspired by Maoists who saw around 1.7 million Cambodians die of famine, overwork or execution. Beijing was the main foreign contributor to the Khmer Rouge and supported the group to continue a guerrilla warfare after being ousted from power in 1979 by an invasion of Vietnam, although such a story was rarely discussed by one or the other country. Cambodia's rapid growth in recent decades has been largely fed by Beijing. In Hun Manets's remarks earlier this month at the inauguration of a road funded by China, he qualified China as a first class partner country, pointing to achievements such as the inauguration of Angkor Siem Airport from Chinese and a Ring Road of Phnom Penh named after XI as proof of continuous relations and gratitude. China is the largest trading partner in the Cambodies, exceeding $ 15 billion in 2024 and representing almost 30% of the total volume of trade in Cambodies, although greatly in favor of Beijing. Beijing has also helped finance an expansion of the Ream Naval Base On the southern coast of Cambodas, raising concerns, this could become a strategic outpost for the Chinese Navy in the Gulf of Thailand. Cambodia has repeatedly denied any agreement granting special privileges in China or the creation of a foreign military base. Cambodia said that the warships from all sympathetic countries are welcome to Dock in its new pier, provided they meet certain conditions. Japan has announced On Tuesday, two of its flirtators will visit the Ream base this weekend during the first visit to the foreign navy since the end of the extension project. ___ Peck reported in Bangkok.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://baytobaynews.com/stories/chinas-leader-xi-jinping-arrives-in-cambodia-to-wrap-up-3-nation-southeast-asia-tour,219268 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos