President Sadyr Japarov meets the head of Ihlas Holding





09:43, April 17, 2025Bishkek – 24.KG NEUX agency by Tilebaldy Tukueva

The president of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the chairman of the board of directors of IHLA holding JSC (Türkiye) Ahmet Mücahid Ören. The presidential press service reported. The parties discussed the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector with the participation of Turkish investment companies. Particular attention has been paid to the development of green energy, the construction of large hydroelectric installations and the strengthening of commercial links between countries. Remember, after the state visit of the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kyrgyzstan on November 5, 2024, a framework agreement was signed between the Ministry of Energy and Investments in Central Asia holding OJSC on the implementation of a project for the construction and operation of hydroelectric power plants.

Then, in order to implement projects in the Republic, IHLA holding JSC has established investments in Central Asia holding OJSC. The question of implementing the project on the construction of HPP-2 in Bishkek was also discussed. Sadyr Japarov stressed that a significant improvement in the environmental situation in the capital is expected after the new heating and electricity plant in 2028. Ahmet Mücahid Ören confirmed the preparation of the company to start implementing the designated projects. He particularly noted that the company is positioning itself as a national investor acting strictly with national interests. He added that all the measures taken are aimed at creating a sustainable and long -term value for the State and the citizens of the Kirghize Republic. At the end of the meeting, the Head of State proposed to develop cooperation in the field of staff training, advanced training of specialists and the exchange of experience. He stressed that such an interaction will bring mutual advantages and will contribute to the successful implementation of joint projects.

