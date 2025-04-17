Japan to launch pricing negotiations with Trump in Washington





President Trump said that his administration had made “great progress” with Japan on negotiations for a trade agreement in one for one Wednesday – the Asian nation, the first of the dozens should initiate the administration in the coming weeks.

“A great honor of having met the Japanese delegation on trade. Big Progress!”, The President wrote on Truth Social in the evening, without revealing any details on what happened in camera.

A few hours earlier, the president initially revealed that he met Japanese officials, writing on Truth Social: Japan arrives today to negotiate prices, the cost of military support and commercial equity. '' “

The Minister of Economic Revitalization of Japan, Ryosei Akazawa, the country's envoy for upcoming tariff discussions with the United States, is addressed to the media before its flight to the United States, at Tokyo International Airport in Haneda on April 16, 2025. Jiji Press / AFP via Getty Images

I will attend the meeting, as well as secretaries of the Treasury and Trade. Hopefully something can be developed, which is good (great!) For Japan and the United States!

Japan talks took place one day after the White House said that the offices were presented with at least 15 nations for tailor -made professions, the April 9 announcement by a 90 -day break on the planned reciprocal rates.

According to the administration.

Trump welcomed the next talks in a social article on Truth on Wednesday. Will Oliver / Epa-Efe / Shutterstock

The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, who was to do most of the word with the Top Trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, Hassaid, Hassaid that the countries which moves quickly to deal with the United States will have a “first engine advantage” will try to tend agreements.

In addition to Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, Vietnam and the United Kingdom should be at the center of Bessent's initial efforts. Israel and Vietnam previously offered their price rates to zero, but Trump was not committed to knowing if that would be sufficient.

As part of Trump's “release day” rates suite, Japan had to be hit with 24% export samples to the United States. A universal rate of 10% remains in place, as is an obligation of 25% for cars, a pillar of the Japan export economy.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Monday that his country would not rush into an agreement and had not planned to make huge concessions, although he excluded reprisals, at least for the moment.

White household has been over that he wishes to solve other problems with his close ally, including what Tokyo pays for the reception cost of the US troops Injapan. It was not immediately clear if this problem was discussed on Wednesday.

The Trump administration seeks to close the trade deficit of $ 68.5 billion with Japan and seek better access to American goods on foreign markets, while the president also insisted that tariff income can be used to reimburse the federal budget deficit.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent leaves the Ministry of the Economy of Argentina to go to the government house in Buenos Aires, Monday, April 14, 2025.

The sit-down news have triggered optimism among some economists.

I am convinced that Japan and the United States will be able to find a good deal that benefits the two nations, opens up more consumer markets to exporters of each other and explains the military aid that we have provided in Japan for decades, said EJ Antoni, economist at Heritage Foundation.

These negotiations are finally aimed at making trade freer, no less. It is also imperative that we continue to isolate China from its geographic and economic neighbors, making Japan an ally of the first in this process.

The difficulty for the Japanese team is that the United States has created a huge amount of lever effect for itself, unilaterally, suggested Kurt Tong, a former official of the State Department and a current management partner in the group's consulting firm.

The United States offers not to hit Japan with sticks, and Japan is stuck in a position to offer a lot of carrots. And from their point of view, it looks like an economic coercion.

With postal wires

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2025/04/16/world-news/japan-to-kick-off-tariff-negotiations-with-trump-in-washington/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos