



US President Donald Trump signed an executive decree on Tuesday which aims to delay Medicare negotiations for a large category of prescription drugs, putting a major victory in the pharmaceutical industry a major victory while he was aggressively pressing against efforts to curb his price power.

The order of Trump, entitled “The drop in drug prices by again putting the Americans first”, orders the Secretary of Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to work with the Congress to “modify” the Prix negotiation program for Medicare drugs which was established under the Biden administration and has already given significant results despite the best efforts of pharmaceutical societies courts.

More specifically, Trump calls for an extension of four years of the period during which small molecule prescription drugs are exempt from price negotiations with health insurance. Under the law on inflation reduction, small molecules are generally taken in the form of a pill and represent 90% of the drugs currently in circulation are subject to the price negotiation process only at least nine years after their date of approval of the Food and Drug Administration.

Steve Knievel, defender of drug policy at Public Citizen, warned in a statement that by postponing the date of negotiation for many drugs, Trump's order could make the opposite of his declared objective, potentially reversing recent progress on a question that has long tormented the United States.

“The more delay in negotiation of Medicare drug prices would increase prices for patients and taxpayers, and no longer lower,” said Kievel. “The empowerment of medication to negotiate drug prices is the only significant legislative measure taken to combat pharmaceutical prices in the past 40 years. Now Trump offers to undermine this singular achievement.”

“Extension of periods of delay in negotiation,” added Kievel, “is nothing other than a total capitulation to the requirements of drug lobbyists who wish to continue to overload the beneficiaries and taxpayers of health insurance.”

The Defense Defense Group protected our care declared as a result of the order that “Trump has just yielded to Big Pharmaagain”.

“His new decree performs to delay negotiations on Medicare drug prices, giving pharmaceutical companies an additional four years to assess seniors of gouge,” said Protect Our Care. “The only winners here are pharmaceutical companies.”

The new President's order echoes a language that pharmaceutical lobbyists have used in their mailbox against the Medicare prices negotiation program, to which industry opposed from the start.

The first section of the order stipulates that the difference of four years between the moment when drugs and biologicals with small molecules are subject to medical price negotiations under the current law of “pill penalty”, a label that the largest organization of lobbying in the pharmaceutical industry has repeatedly invoked in its attacks against the Biden-Eer program.

The language of the “pills penalty” has also been used in advertisements broadcast by a group called Seniors 4 Better Care, which, in the Donald Shaw group and David Moore of Sludge, has not really been a group of seniors, but rather a front for a group of shells led by lobbyists called the American Prosperity Alliance “.

“Seniors 4 Better Care increased his expenses on advertisements that seem to target Trump and his inner circle,” said Shaw and Moore in February.

Earlier this year, republican legislators in the Chamber and the Senate, including the main beneficiaries of the campaign of the pharmaceutical industry campaign, the cashnoduct legislation which would delay the price of price negotiation for drugs with small molecule, signaling the support of the GOP to the objectives set in Trump's decree.

“Make no mistake,” said patient executive director for affordable drugs, Merith Basey, about the legislation, “this is another Big Pharma attempt to fuel the system in favor of patient spending.”

