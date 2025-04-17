The recent controversies of Harvard University as a Trump seeks to stop federal funding





The University of Harvard in Massachusetts has been involved in controversies in recent years, the last being President Donald Trumps threatened to retain more than $ 2.2 billion in university funding for his refusal to comply with the requests for administration concerning anti -Semitism.

Anti -Semitism on prosecution against campus

After October 7, 2023, Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel, in which 1,200 Israelis were killed and hundreds of others took militant groups led by students organized anti-Israeli demonstrations on campus.

Trump says Harvard has lost is the way, does not deserve federal funding

A view of the drone shows anti-Israeli demonstrators voluntarily exciting their camp in the courtyard of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 14, 2024. (Reuters / Brian Snyder)

Many Jewish students from the University said they had felt hostility on campus due to their religious beliefs.

In January, the university settled two proceedings alleging anti-Jewish and anti-Israeli discrimination.

Contre Pouxing against the initial response of Harvards to charges of anti -Semitism

Harvard's initial hesitation to condemn Hamas' terrorist attack led to accusations that Harvard had become tolerant of anti -Semitism.

The banners of Harvard are suspended outside the commemorative church on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Friday September 4, 2009. (Michael Fein / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Former President Claudine Gays Unacceptable testimony of Congress

The president of the time, Claudine Gay, faced an intense reaction after testifying to the alleged anti -Semitism of the campus before the congress in December 2023 alongside the University of Pennsylvania, the president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sally Kornbluth.

Claudine Gay resigned from her post as president of Harvard in January 2024 in the midst of the simultaneous controversies of anti -Semitism and plagiarism at Ivy League school. (Haiyun Jiang / Bloomberg via Getty Images, File)

University leaders were grilled by their treatment of anti -Semitism on their respective campuses following Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel.

Gay had a memorable exchange with representative Elise Stefanik, RN.Y., after the deputy asked a direct question.

Stefanik shreds Harvard for a complete moral failure after allowing Claudine Gay to stay president

“At Harvard, he calls the genocide of the Jews violates the rules of the intimidation and harassment of Harvards?” Stefanik asked Gay specifically.

“This can be, depending on the context,” replied gay.

“Anti -Semitic discourse when it goes through a conduct which is equivalent to intimidation, harassment, intimidation which is an exploitable conduct and which we take measures,” said gay when he is in a hurry to respond “yes” or “no” if the calls for the genocide of the Jews break the school rules.

“So the answer is yes, that the call to the genocide of the Jews violates the Harvard code of conduct, isn't it?” Stefanik asked.

“Once again, it depends on the context,” said Gay.

“It does not depend on the context. The answer is yes and that is why you have to resign,” said Stefanik. “These are unacceptable answers at all levels.”

Former President Claudine Gay accused of plagiarism

Gay was also at the center of a scandal in which she was accused of several cases of plagiarism in learned works that date back to the 1990s.

Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns in the midst of anti -Semitism, controversies of plagiarism

Anti-Israeli demonstrators have demonstrated on the Harvard campus since Hamas' fatal terrorist attack on Israel in October 2023. (Joseph Prezioso / Contributor, File)

Following the first claims which surfaced in October 2023, other allegations of plagiarism were made against gay in the following weeks.

Gay announced his resignation in January 2024 in the midst of the two controversies.

Harvard refuses to comply with the requests of Trump administrations

The president of the Harvard University, Alan Garber, who has been president of universities since January 2024, published a statement on April 14 saying that the school would not comply with the requests of Trump administrations concerning anti -Semitism.

In his letter, Garber said that the federal government had threatened its partnerships with several universities, including Harvard, against charges of anti -Semitism on their campuses.

He also noted that the Trump administration had published a list of updated and extended requests, saying that if the school planned to maintain a financial relationship with the federal government, it must comply.

“It is clear that the intention is not to work with us to fight against anti -Semitism in a cooperative and constructive way,” wrote Garber. “We have informed the administration through our legal advice that we will not accept their proposed agreement.”

Following the letter, Trump doubled his attacks on the university, calling the institution of “joke”.

