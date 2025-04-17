Trump administrator threatened to the court for deportations





A federal judge noted that the “probable cause” holds the administration for outrage for having violated his order prohibiting deportations under a law in times of war.

A federal district judge says that there are probable reasons to hold the Trump administration in criminal contempt in the court for deportations.

Washington In a hot decision, an American federal judge found a probable cause to hold President Donald Trump's administration in contempt for “deliberately” violating his order last month, interrupting the flights of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador under war -time law.

The ordinance of the American district judge of the American district James E. Boasberg is the last escalation of the confrontation of the Trump administration with the courts concerning its deportations of migrants to a prison in El Salvador. Some legal experts are concerned about the Trump courts and administration care about a constitutional crisis on the case.

The president and his allies suggested that Boasberg be dismissed and cited national security problems by refusing to provide details to the judge, who noted that these same officials have published detailed social media videos of detainees who arrived in Salvador.

In his decision, Boasberg said that the administration had demonstrated “deliberate contempt” for an ordinance of March 15 unless the government to deport members of the allegated gang in El Salvador by virtue of the Extraterrestrial Enemies Act. He then ordered the administration to report closely exactly how she had acted.

When Boasberg had expressed the prescription, two venezuelans planes were on the United States in El Salvador and had not returned to the United States. He said there was a probable cause to find the government in criminal contempt.

“The court does not achieve such a slight or haste conclusion;” Defenders do not provide any convincing reason to avoid the conclusion which seems obvious from the factual recitation above: that they deliberately flouted this written order of the courts and, separately, its oral command which explicitly delimited what the conformity involved. “

Boasberg's conclusions include details of flight tracking software, the audience room drama and Trump's social media publications. The judge said that he had “growing awareness, then that the government could quickly send the flights to refer in an apparent effort to escape judicial control …”

The Trump administration did not immediately respond to a request for comments. He previously argued that he had sent the flights to Salvador between the moment when Boasberg issued a verbal and subsequent written order.

Some legal experts claim that the Trump administration's decision to ignore the original and follow -up decisions of Boasberg is to set up a constitutional crisis between the executive and judicial branches. In a rare public declaration last month, the chief judge of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, reprimanded Trump for calling the dismissal of Boasberg.

Boasberg directly addressed the growing concern of executive-judicial tension in its decision of April 16, noted that administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, seemed to be “deliberately and joyfully” ignoring his orders.

“The Constitution does not tolerate the voluntary disobedience of the judicial orders, in particular by the officials of a branch of coordinates who were sworn in to maintain it,” wrote Boasberg. “Authorizing these officials to” freely cancel the judgments of the United States courts “would not” destroy the rights acquired under these judgments “; this would make” a solemn mockery of the Constitution itself “.

Boasberg ordered the Trump administration to produce a chronology of expulsion flights, including when they took off when they crossed international airspace and where they landed.

He also ordered the administration to report exactly which men were put on theft under the law on extraterrestrial enemies and which have been deleted for other reasons. Recognizing the national security concerns raised by lawyers of the Ministry of Justice, Boasberg said that the responses could be submitted secretly.

The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that Trump had the right to withdraw people from the United States under the extraterrestrial enemy law of 1798, but also said that these people had the right to challenge their withdrawal. Boasberg's decision came in the case of five men transported to the notorious prison of Cecot d'El Salvador without the opportunity to plead before a judge.

(It's a story in development.)

