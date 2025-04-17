Politics
China Xi Jinping in Cambodia in the middle of Trump DW commercial tensions 04/17/2025
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Cambodia on Thursday, while the Chinese chief strengthens the regional allies in the midst of a commercial threat from the administration of US President Donald Trump.
What is on the agenda of XI's visit?
XI was greeted by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni when he arrived in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh.
The presence of XI met fanfare after leaving the plane in aerial China, people waving Cambodian and Chinese flags and holding photos of portraits of the two leaders.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet should hold talks with Xi later in the day. The two countries celebrate 67 years of diplomatic ties.
Cambodia is a key ally for China in Southeast Asia. The two countries have close political links, China investing billions of dollars in Cambodia infrastructures such as roads and airports.
In an article published by the Cambodian media, XI urged Cambodia to reject “hegemonism” and “protectionism”.
A major problem between the two countries is the chinese -related scam centers in Cambodia.
On Thursday, China congratulated Cambodia for having expected several Taiwanese citizens involved in the fraud centers in China.
The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, said that Beijing “greatly appreciates” the way of Cambodia to deal with the question, because it adheres to the “single principle”. China considers Taiwan as part of its territory, while Taiwan considers himself distinct from continental China.
China, Cambodia faces massive tensions with Trump
China and Cambodia are facing massive trade tensions with the United States.
Trump imposed 145% tariffs on Chinese products, while Beijing put 125% on American products in retaliation. The prices have put a massive commercial barrier between the two largest economies in the world, Trump urging China to conclude an agreement.
The President had also implemented a rate of 49% on Cambodian products, before suspending this policy for 90 days and imposing a price of 10% “basic” on the country's products in the meantime.
Earlier in the week, XI also visited Malaysia and Vietnam while China seeks to deepen its influence in the Southeast Asian region.
Published by: ZAC Crellin
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/chinas-xi-jinping-in-cambodia-amid-trump-trade-tensions/a-72269874
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnsons Cycling Vision Beclors because the number of bicycle trips fails to exceed pre-pale levels
- Womens Tennis Set for Competition at 2025 Big South Championship
- United Kingdom with France to Remove Migrants in Lectures
- The Xi Jinping in China arrives in Cambodia to conclude a tour of 3 nations in Southeast Asia
- Giorgia meloni whispers soothing words in Trump on Western nationalism | Donald Trump
- Polemic Jokowi Thick Diploma Political nuances rather than the substance of the legal – nusantarapos.co.id
- Who leaves the state of Arizona?
- Clooney “marked” Obama helped writing his OP-ed
- Myanmar hit the earthquake twice within 24 hours: Should tourists worry? | Travel
- Order to stop mass deportations BBC News
- England Cricket Drives on Sponsor Selection with Toyota Deal
- Polio Vaccine Milestone: Podcast celebrates 70th Anniversary of Historic Announcement at UM