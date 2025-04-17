China Xi Jinping in Cambodia in the middle of Trump DW commercial tensions 04/17/2025





Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Cambodia on Thursday, while the Chinese chief strengthens the regional allies in the midst of a commercial threat from the administration of US President Donald Trump. What is on the agenda of XI's visit? XI was greeted by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni when he arrived in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh. The presence of XI met fanfare after leaving the plane in aerial China, people waving Cambodian and Chinese flags and holding photos of portraits of the two leaders. China has urged Cambodia to reject the external forces intermediating its affairs, in a possible reference to the United States Image: Str / AFP / Getty Images Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet should hold talks with Xi later in the day. The two countries celebrate 67 years of diplomatic ties. Cambodia is a key ally for China in Southeast Asia. The two countries have close political links, China investing billions of dollars in Cambodia infrastructures such as roads and airports. In an article published by the Cambodian media, XI urged Cambodia to reject “hegemonism” and “protectionism”. A major problem between the two countries is the chinese -related scam centers in Cambodia. On Thursday, China congratulated Cambodia for having expected several Taiwanese citizens involved in the fraud centers in China. The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, said that Beijing “greatly appreciates” the way of Cambodia to deal with the question, because it adheres to the “single principle”. China considers Taiwan as part of its territory, while Taiwan considers himself distinct from continental China. China, Cambodia faces massive tensions with Trump China and Cambodia are facing massive trade tensions with the United States. Trump imposed 145% tariffs on Chinese products, while Beijing put 125% on American products in retaliation. The prices have put a massive commercial barrier between the two largest economies in the world, Trump urging China to conclude an agreement. XIS Southeast Asia offensive charm against Trumps Trade Push To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video The President had also implemented a rate of 49% on Cambodian products, before suspending this policy for 90 days and imposing a price of 10% “basic” on the country's products in the meantime. Earlier in the week, XI also visited Malaysia and Vietnam while China seeks to deepen its influence in the Southeast Asian region. Published by: ZAC Crellin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/chinas-xi-jinping-in-cambodia-amid-trump-trade-tensions/a-72269874 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos