Battle for the diaspora: the expatriates of the government of Pakistan Woos to break Imran Khan Influence | New policies





Islamabad, Pakistan in the cavernous room of the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the country's diaspora as the pride of the nation, greeting them for their unrivaled contribution to the country they have left.

And it didn't just talk. Addressing an audience of more than 1,000 expatriates who had gathered to participate in the Pakistani convention abroad on April 15, Sharif also promised a range of advantages which he declared that his government would launch to help them.

These include special courts for Pakistani abroad so that their legal disputes are resolved more quickly than they would be in the notoriously slow justice system. Quotas in educational establishments, faster immigration procedures in airports and tax benefits are also promised. Sharif also said that the government would award 15 eminent Pakistani expatriates each year.

I believe that there is no doubt that the 10 million Pakistanis who live around the world have acquired their good reputation with their hard work and promoted the name of the Pakistans, said Sharif in his speech.

But many experts believe that the Bouquet of Insurance Governments at the diaspora is more than a simple effort of innocent awareness: it is also a political decision in a battle for the support of the Pakistani abroad with the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Khans Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf party (PTI) is widely considered to benefit from a vast support from the diaspora of countries, which in turn wins in Western capitals, shaping how these nations see Islamabad and its political shot.

Now analysts say that the Sharif government is trying to break Khans on the grip on Pakistanis abroad.

The Pakistani summit abroad seemed to have two key objectives, to counter influence and popularity, the former prisoned Prime Minister, Imran Khan, enjoys the diaspora, and to encourage the community abroad to invest in Pakistan, told Al Jazeera Maleeha.

Why the influence of the diaspora counts

Many supporters of the PTI living abroad enjoy positions of influence in these countries, especially in the United Kingdom and the United States, with nearly 1.6 million and 700,000 citizens of Pakistan who live there, respectively.

Former Prime Minister Khan, who was ousted from power in April 2022 thanks to a parliamentary vote without confidence, has been in prison since August 2023 for various accusations.

His party faced a radical repression and alleged that the results of the general elections in February 2024 were strongly manipulated, saying that their mandate had been stolen. The country's government and powerful soldiers rejected these allegations, but they found a resonance among many in Pakistan and outside.

These allegations helped stimulate lobbying efforts, especially in the United States, which led Congress to hold an audience on the future of democracy in Pakistan in March of last year.

This hearing was caused by bipartite calls for the president of the time, Joe Biden, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to examine the controversial elections of Pakistans.

A few months later in October, more than 60 legislators from the Democratic Party urged Biden to put pressure on Islamabad to ensure the release of Khans.

In fact, many within PTI believe that, after the inauguration of the prevailing on the inauguration, the American president, who appreciated warm links with Khan during his first mandate, could intervene and help to obtain the former Liberation of the PMS, thanks to lobbying by the diaspora.

ARIF Ansar, chief strategist of the strategic consulting firm based in Washington, DC Politact, recognized the effectiveness of diasporas lobbying.

The diaspora was very effective in its lobbying efforts, which influenced the establishment to manage its relations with the diaspora. He wants to hire them and encourage links instead of playing a contradictory role, Ansar told Al Jazeera. The establishment is an understatement for the military in Pakistan.

However, the analyst added that it was also possible that the government was trying to demonstrate that the diaspora was not monolithically aligned with the PTI.

There are many different segments, and PTI is not the only one to represent the diaspora, he said. The government, he added, seemed eager to build a new story.

Counterful to pti narrative

Meanwhile, the political analyst based in Islamabad, Talat Hussain, believes that the objective of governments in the accommodation of the Convention was to show that he has not only a wide range among expatriates but also wants to make stakeholders in his political and economic program.

Ptis claims to have a monopoly on Pakistani political feelings abroad is amplified by social media. Efforts such as these conventions provide a counterfeit to the argument that expatriates move in the direction as indicated by Imran, said Hussain.

The last months have shown cracks in Khan's firmness, Khan seems to have the support of diasporas.

Last December, Khan warned the government that his party would launch a civil disobedience movement and asked the diaspora to stop sending money to Pakistan.

But 2024 saw Pakistan receiving the highest annual amount in its history, reaching 34.1 billion dollars, an increase of 32% compared to 2023, when the foreign Pakistanis returned to them nearly $ 26 billion.

And one day before the Sharifs speech to the diaspora convention in Islamabad, Jamil Ahmed, the governor of the central bank in the countries, revealed that the Pakistani diaspora had sent more than $ 4 billion in March, marking the highest month of recovering from the history of the country.

If fund entries are a means of measuring the efficiency of weight abroad Ptis, then the image is not useful for the boastful of the parties, said Hussain.

Two years of constant increase in funding, despite all the calls of Imran and all senior managers so as not to send money to what he calls a corrupt and fascist diet tells you where expatriates are.

I will be your CEO

However, like Lodhi, other analysts also believe that the Pakistani government also courts the diaspora because it needs it to invest in the country.

Thanking the Pakistanis abroad for supporting the country's economy, Sharif said this week that he would personally supervise the investments made by them.

I will be your CEO. My office and our business world ensure that your investments are protected and facilitated, he said.

However, concerns persist as for whether the Pakistani diaspora trusts the economic climate in a country where more and more citizens leave.

In the past five years, nearly three million Pakistani have emigrated, according to government data, which has aroused increasing concerns concerning a brain flight from the country.

However, General Syed Asim Munnir, the army leader who is largely considered to be the most powerful figure in the country, rejected these concerns during his speech to the Diaspora Convention, describing the trend as a brain gain rather.

Those who talk about brain flight should understand that it is not brain flight, but rather brain gain, he said on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/17/battle-for-diaspora-pakistan-govt-woos-expats-to-break-imran-khan-clout The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos