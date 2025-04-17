Trump administrations intensifying the quarrel with Maine arrive in court





A month after Donald Trumps' second term, the president organized a White House event for the National Governors Association, which did not quite go as planned. The Republican has chosen a fight with the Democratic Governor of Maines, Janet Mills, against transgender athlete students, apparently hoping to intimidate it in submission.

It didn't work. Go to court, the governor told him.

The prediction is materialized now. The Associated Press reported:

On Wednesday, the Trump administration continued the Maine so as not to comply with governments that push to ban transgender athletes in the sports of girls and women, in climbing a dispute as for whether the State is remaining by a federal law which prohibits discrimination in sex based on sex. … The political connotations of the moment were clear, with the Attorney General Pam Bondi and several athletes who joined him on stage at the Ministry of Justice, citing the question as a priority for Trump.

At a press conference, Bonddi said, in reference to the president, it was a huge problem for him. It is generally not the type of argument that the Americans hear a attorney general justifying a case of the Ministry of Justice against a State, but we are there.

This is not the only case of interest, however: Bondis Title IX Case Dovetails with a separate case, brought by Maine, which recently continued the US Department of Agriculture on the funds it frozen following the underlying dispute. At the end of last week, the judge of the American district court John Woodcock Jr., appointed by George W. Bush, granted the states to the states a temporary prohibition order and ordered the agency of the cabinet to release funding.

On the same day, the Ministry of Education of Trumps, which still exists in a lower form, said that it progressed with plans to cut all federal funding for Maines public schools due to the United States policy on Trans athlete students.

Alas, for the Republican President and his team, it is not the only proof of the apparent quarrel. Earlier this month, for example, the public learned that Leland Dudek, the Trump's appointment head of the Social Security Administration, ordered the termination of certain federal contracts with Maine because the governor disturbed the president. (This decision was reversed later.)

In the event that this was not enough, after Trump clashed with Mills, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also sent a letter to Maine Annuling Funding for Maine Sea Grant.

Time will tell us if the courts have put an end to all of this, or if the governor is forced to retreat. Look at this space.

This message updates our related previous coverage.

