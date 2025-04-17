Oktay Saral, one of the Turkish Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogans, the best advisers, attacked the Northern Prime Minister, Unale Ustel on Thursday, on his management of the current scarf crisis following the decision of the Norths Ruling Coalitions to legalize the port of Hijabs in public schools.
Saral tweeted a video of Ustel speaking in Parliament last week of the way in which he had been saddened by the improvement of rhetoric on this subject.
In this discourse, Ustel had made a specific reference to Ibrahim Damar, the imam of the mosque in the suburbs of Nicosia of Nicosia, who had described the teachers opposed to the hijabs as infidels and declared that he would refuse to direct a funeral service for anyone who opposes the scarf.
First of all, one of our friends in the religious department gave different speeches. First of all, I want you to know that we have removed the friend who is in the religious department. Once the investigation is completed, the need necessary will be granted, he said.
We did not do anything while attacks on social networks were carried out against the inhabitants of Cyprus, against people on all sides. All have been reported to people because we want reconciliation in society.
Saral was far from being impressed by this speech and described Ustel as a Bosbakan, a piece on the word basbakan, which means the Prime Minister in Turkish, with Bos meaning empty.
The empty minister of the TRNC did not speak well, he just babbled. Should the imam be hostile to the scarf? He started.
What a pity, we could not save Cyprus from the Greek Cypriot.
The Norths Rulling Coalition legalized twice the port of Hijabs by children in public schools, which did so first in March, before withdrawing the regulations, then reissuing it earlier this month.
This caused a fierce reaction among the population, with around 13,000 Turkish Cypriots who went to the street to protest against the regulations last week and around 2,000 people gathered outside the Parliament on Monday while fires were lit outside the building to protest.
Since then, night demonstrations have been underway outside of Parliament, with fires lit every evening and a series of union leaders and political figures that have made speeches, while artistic performances also take place.
The chief of the Syndicat des Teachers de Cyprus Turkish (KTOS), Burak Mavis, told Cyprus Mail that night demonstrations would continue every day of the week until April 28, the commercial deadlines have established the management coalition for the legalization of hijabs, lest the measures unleash.