SC refuses to make special orders on Imran's prison meeting – Pakistan





Islamabad: The Supreme Court abstained Wednesday to accept a plea to request special instructions to allow the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, to meet his legal team in prison.

Senior lawyer Salman Safdar told a bench led by the chief judge of the judge of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi that the former Prime Minister faced extraordinary circumstances, with more than 300 cases filed against him.

Consequently, the court instructions of the court had to allow him to meet meetings with his legal team in Adiala prison, Rawalpindi.

The Supreme Court of three members heard calls linked to May 9, 2023, a criminal fire and attack incidents. The procedure involved petitions contesting Mr. Khans, physical dismissal and calls against the restoration of his pre-arrest deposit.

CJP says that the legal team can interact with the founder of PTI when they wish

The bench, however, avoided accepting the plea, the CJP observing that the court did not issue any direction in this regard. However, he said, meetings would take place each time the council wanted to interact with the founder of the PTI.

During the hearing, the special prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi asked for a pre -trial detention of Imran Khans, declaring that the polygraph and voice correspondence tests had not yet been carried out and alleged that the founder of the PTI did not cooperate. The CJP warned the prosecutor against these remarks in court, which prompted Mr. Naqvi to resume his words.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court gave an opinion to the PTI chief, Sanam Jave, against his acquittal in the case on May 9 with an observation that her pre -trial detention was necessary, in particular because she is a woman.

The special prosecutor replied that the High Court of Lahore had released Ms. Jave after having disputed her pre -trial detention.

The Supreme Court has also decided to hear Fawad Chaudhrys calling against the registration of several cases for the same crime.

By referring to the case concerning the cancellation of the bond of Shehryar Afridi, the Supreme Court ordered the Court of First Instance to finish the trial in four months.

The Supreme Court also postponed the hearing of the acquittal of Sheikh Rashids in the GHQ attack case until April 22. Sheikh Rashids lawyer said there was no witness against his client.

Posted in Dawn, April 17, 2025

