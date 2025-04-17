



The White House says that it will appeal from the decision that the administration flouted an order of the court on expulsion flights.

In the United States, a judge said there were probable reasons to hold US President Donald Trumps the administration in criminal outrage for ignoring his order to overthrow expulsion flights to El Salvador.

In a written decision on Wednesday, US District Judge James Boasberg said that Trump administration had shown deliberate contempt for its March 15 decision that the government could not expel alleged members of Venezuelan gangs under 18th century law without giving them a chance to contest their dismissal.

Trump administrations' actions were sufficient for the court to conclude that there is a probable cause to find the government in criminal contempt, Boasberg said in its 46 -page decision.

The court does not succeed in such a conclusion lightly or in a hurry; Indeed, he gave defendants the opportunity to rectify or explain their actions, added Boasberg.

None of their answers were satisfactory.

Boasberg said the administration had always had the opportunity to avoid being detained if it allowed the deportees to oppose their moves to the court.

The director of communications for the White House, Steven Cheung, said that the administration would appeal the decision.

The president is 100% determined to ensure that the terrorists and illegal criminal migrants are no longer a threat to the Americans and their communities across the country, said Cheung in a statement published on social networks.

Boasbergs' decision is closest to all courts suggesting that Trump administration officials could be punished for controversial deportation flights.

The Trump Administration expelled 238 migrants who, she said, are members of the Venezuelan gang Tren from Aragua in El Salvador, where they were confined to the Center for the Considement of Terrorism, a prison of 40,000 capacities and maximum security.

US officials have published little evidence in support of their gang membership allegations, and the American media indicated that there was no public information to suggest that a small minority of deportees have judicial lockers.

Trump controversially invoked the law on extraterrestrial enemies of 1798, which grants the American president the power to hold or deport non-Citoyans in wartime, to carry out the deportations.

Critics have condemned the use of the law, arguing that the United States is currently not threatened with invasion due to the war.

