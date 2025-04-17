Why Mithilachal is the key to the NDA game plan for bihar polls: Makhana cardboard package | Political pulse news

In November 2024, while he laid the foundation stone for the Aimims campus in Bihars Darbhanga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recited a popular saying in the region. Pug, Pug Pokhari, Machchh Makhaan Madhur Bol, Muski Mukh Paan, “said the PM, referring to a proverb that speaks of” ponds, fish, makhana and pleasant conversation “of people as a mithilachist.

The same month, the Union's Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, visited Madhubani and distributed loans worth 1,121 believes at 50,294 beneficiaries during a credit awareness program. And on February 1 of this year, while presenting the Union budget, Sitharaman wore a Madhubani art sari offered by artist Dalit Dulari Devi. In the budget, she announced the creation of the board of directors of Makhana to give a boost to the production and marketing of Makhana, which is widely cultivated in Mithilachal.

On March 9, addressing the event “Shashwat Mithila Mahotsav 2025” in Ahmedabad, the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, praised the people of Mithilachal and Bihar for contributing to the development of Gujarat, affirming that the region has a history of empowerment of democracy and philosophy. Now, Prime Minister Modi should visit Jhanjharpur in the Madhubani district on April 24 to contact a public rally.

The message of these developments is clear: the BJP should make Mithalanchal the idea that its campaign for the elections of the Bihar Assembly provided for October-November this year.

Mithilanchals Meaning

The Mithilachal region includes several districts include Sitarhi, Madahuni, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Katihar, Suppuel, Araria, Begusarai, Samastipur, Purnia and Muzaffarpur. It represents more than 100 of the Bihars 243 assembly seats. Most of these seas are currently with the NDA led by the outgoing BJP. Maitiitili, which is spoken in the region, is the language of about a population of the population of 13 states.

Stressing that Mithilachal is a culturally coherent region with a distinct identity, the sources of the NDA clearly indicate that the region would be at the center of its campaign efforts.

Although the NDA has done well in the region in the past two decades, sources have said that the renewed thrust was now aimed at consolidating its support base.

The BJPS Mithilanchal Push also comes in the wake of the RJD making efforts to find its land in certain parts of the region. At a meeting of RJD workers in September of last year, the head of the opposition (LOP) in the State Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, promised the formation of the Mithila Development Authority (MDA) if the opposition India Bloc comes to power in the 2025 polls.

Two months later, during the winter session of the State Legislative Council, the head of the RJD and former chief minister of the Bihar Rabri Devi demanded that the Mithilanchist be sculpted from the Bihar as a distinct state.

Addressing the Indian Express, the president of JD (U), Sanjay Jha, admitted that the NDA had benefited from support in the region and that the alliance was considering consolidating its support base there.

We have done well in the Mithilanchale belt in the recent polls by Lok Sabha. Even in 2020, the region helped us to train the government. But the region also remained subject to floods and was faced with serious migration problems. The objective of the Center and the State of the State is to develop the region and not only to stop migration, but even engineer reverse migration by providing investments. The flood package announced in the budget will massively expand irrigation in the region. The board of directors of Makhana will give an essential boost to the agro-treatment, said JHA.

Chef JD (U) was also at the forefront of negotiations for projects in Mithilachal. Sources have declared that he has pressure for the flood package that the Bihar has obtained in recent years the Union budget presented just after the Lok Sabha polls.

Jha had previously demanded that Maithi be recognized as a classic language. Last November, the president released the Constitution in the Maithili language.

Vice-president of Bihar BJP, Santosh Pathak, said Mithilachal had been underdeveloped for a long time. We must correct the historical deprivation that the region has faced. Poverty in the region is higher than the other parts of the Bihar. It also has a maximum number of ambitious districts. Particular attention to the region is therefore the need for the time, Pathak told the Indian Express.