Xi Jinping speaks of old fights and future shocks on tourist radio in Southeast Asia Asia free
Bangkok Chinese President Xi Jinping increased the rhetoric of unity in the face of protectionism and the world's shocks while continuing his tour in Southeast Asia on Thursday in the middle of a tariff war with the United States.
China needs allies after the taxation of 145% prices on its exports to the United States, restrictions in Washingtons on its semiconductors and other trade barriers. The administration of President Donald Trumps says that she retaliates because of China's trade surplus, its synthetic opioid expeditions and restrictions on American investment.
China was firmly with Cambodia in its just fight against foreign invasion and for national sovereignty and independence, Xi said in the comments published by Cambodia newspapers, including English language Khmer timeBefore his arrival from Malaysia.
Together, the two countries have shared difficult times and smooth and constantly supported themselves if necessary, Xi said.
The country of Southeast Asia was bombed by the United States during the Vietnam War of 1954-1974 and invaded by Vietnam in 1978, forcing the genocidal regime of Pol Pot which came to power the day after the conflict of the era of the Cold War.
China is the largest investor in Cambodia, building roads, airports and ports. It is also the largest exporter in the kingdom.
The theme of unity in the face of the nameless opponents was a recurring theme in the Southeast Asian tour, which began on Malaysia in Malaysia on Monday, where Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed Xi during a welcome dinner on Wednesday.
Faced with the shocks of world order and economic globalization, China and Malaysia will be held with countries in the region to fight against the basic currents of geopolitical confrontation and the camp, as well as counter-counders of unilateralism and protectionism, declared Xi, without named the camp which he considered his greatest threat.
XI discussed green technology, artificial intelligence and a rail project of $ 11.2 billion US dollars at a meeting with Malaysian King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar on Wednesday, Chinese press agency Xinhua reported.
China is the largest exporter in Malaysia and the largest investor in the country. The same goes for Vietnam, where XI has signed 45 agreements on areas such as improved supply chains and a rail project.
China worked on a decoupling strategy long before Donald Trump took his second term as American president this year. By 2023, almost two -thirds of its economic growth have been fired by domestic consumption, according to data from the World Bank.
At the same time, China has continued a more in -depth economic integration with the rest of the world, according to Lili Yang, secretary general of the International Economic Association.
The regional regional economic partnership, now the largest commercial block in the world, illustrates the pivot of Chinas towards Asia, she said.
Beijing has also strengthened the complete economic partnership agreements with the Anase, South Korea and several economies from the Middle East, while negotiating new agreements in Africa and Latin America, said ING.
These diversified commercial and investment channels stamping China from American pressure.
The nations of Southeast Asia could also help to face the Americas to call them to reduce their trade surpluses and to cease to re-explain Chinese products as their own.
While Trump has declared a decrease of three months to 10% on reprisals against the Nations of Southeast Asia, they face a return to some of the highest American rates in the world if commercial negotiations fail after these 90 days: 24% for Malaysia, 46% for Vietnam and 49% on Cambodian exports.
