In the UGM diploma wearing glasses, Jokowi says that his eyes were less and broken glasses





Tempo.co,, Jokowi – Controversial diploma The former president Joko Widodo or Jokowi continues. Yesterday, a group of masses of the team and activists of the Ulama Defenders came to the residence of Jokowi to clarify the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma from secondary levels to UGM universities.

But before receiving his stay, Jokowi invited journalists to enter his home in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java on Wednesday April 16, 2025. The diploma presented by Jokowi going from elementary, junior, high school, at Gadjah Mada University.

The journalist who was invited to enter his house was forbidden to photograph the diplomas of Jokowi.

Jokowi then showed his diplomas on the map. There were two cards at that time. A card contains a Jokowi elementary diploma in high school, another card containing a UGM diploma. Jokowi also showed one by one by a diploma in the media crew. “I show it my diploma, from the elementary to S1. But don't be photographed,” he said.

Interestingly, during the presentation of a UGM diploma, Jokowi joked by saying if the card used to store his S-1 diploma. “If it is the original UGM stopmap map,” he said.

On the menu, there is a Jokowi diploma which shows that there is a photo wearing glasses. While at that time, Jokowi is known not to wear glasses.

Asked about the glasses he was wearing the photo of the UGM diploma, Jokowi admitted that his eyes were less. He said that the glasses had broken and that he was no longer able to buy. “Oh, it was broken, I couldn't buy again,” he said.

Previously, the team of Ulama defenders and activists represented by Roy Suryo, Doctor Tifa and Rismon Hasiholan admitted that there was no evidence of the Jokowi diploma by UGM. They were only shown by Jokowi's thesis.

The UGM stressed that Jokowi graduated from the campus and had held the original diploma.

