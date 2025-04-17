Wall Street's negotiation income increases by the volatility of Trump policy





President Donald Trump meets the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele (not illustrated) at the White House Oval Office in Washington, DC, United States, April 14, 2025.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

The banks of Wall Street have just published their greatest transportation of share exchanges, because the first months of President Donald Trump's mandate led to upheavals through asset classes and the need for institutional investors around the world to position themselves for a new regime.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Jpmorgan Chase and Bank of America, each marked the negotiation income for record stocks in the first quarter, the first three producing approximately $ 4 billion in revenues each.

During the inclusion of Citigroup and Wells Fargo, the six largest American banks showed $ 16.3 billion in stock negotiations during the quarter, 33% more than a year earlier and that of previous tumult periods, such as the 2020 coronavirus pandemic or the 2008 global financial crisis.

The performance, which helped each bank, with the exception of Wells Fargo, beat expectations for the quarter, was deemed “spectacular”, “extraordinary” and “impressive” by telephone conference analysts during last week.

It's a touch on Trump's boom planned for Wall Street.

Trump's second time was supposed to be good for Wall Street players, investment bankers keeping acquisitions of $ 1 billion and high -level announcements on the stock market. Instead, the activity of the agreement has remained lukewarm and the largest beneficiaries have been installed on the bank's negotiation soils.

While shares of shares write the biggest gains in the first quarter, according to their profits press releases, fixed income staff also saw higher income on the increase in activities in currencies, basic products and bond markets.

“As long as volatility continues and there is no reason to believe that it will stop as soon as the actions negotiation offices should remain very busy,” said James Shanahan, bank analyst at Edward Jones, in a telephone interview.

While the investment bank has remained sober as business leaders who postpone strategic decision -making in the middle of continuous uncertainty, professional investors have “a lot to play” while they are looking to accumulate gains, the CEO of Morgan Stanley, Ted Pick said on Friday.

The results of booming exchanges will help large banks because they potentially put up billions of dollars for bitter loans, while the economy weaken more, said Shanahan. JPMorgan leaders said on Friday that their models assume that US unemployment would increase to 5.8% later this year. Unemployment was 4.2% in March, according to data from the Labor Department.

The environment leaves regional banks, which are mainly lacking in commercial operations, in a “difficult place” in the middle of the growth of stagnant loans and high borrower defects, added Shanahan.

“Important movements”

The first quarter is generally responsible for exchanges as investors in hedge funds, pensions and other active managers starting their performance cycles again.

It was particularly true this year; A few hours after his junction ceremony in January, Trump said he would soon be implementing prices on imports from Canada and Mexico. The following month, he began to intensify trade tensions with China, while also targeting industries and specific products such as cars and steel.

The dynamics in which Trump introduced, then reduced the scanning prices with deep implications for American companies reached a fever field in early April, around his so-called announcements of the Liberation Day. It was at this point that the markets began to make historical movements, because the government's actions and obligations were whipped in the middle of chaos.

The increased activity levels could mean that the second quarter is even more profitable for Wall Street giants than the first.

“We have obviously seen important movements on the stock markets while people positioned themselves for another type of commercial policy in March” which led to “a higher activity for us in various ways,” said Goldman CEO, David Solomon on Monday.

So far in the second quarter, “the company works very well and customers are very active,” said Solomon.

Wall Street has evolved since the 2008 financial crisis, which has consolidated trade and the investment bank among the less important and larger companies after Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns were destroyed.

Directed by people such as the choice of Morgan Stanley, who is recognized for revised the company's fixed income activity and brought its deductible on actions in New Heights before becoming CEO last year, the dominant trading offices of Wall Street provide ever faster execution and larger credit lines for professional investors around the world.

Rather than betting money from the house on betting, they supported more to facilitate trades and provide a lever effect for customers, which means that they enjoy the activity, that the markets go up or down.

“We worked with customers without stopping,” said Pick on Friday. “For all the concerns about what could happen on the road to the real economy, marketing and the ability to transform customers as their leverage have been very ordered.”

