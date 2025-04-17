



Islamabad [Pakistan]April 17 (Ani): rejecting the allegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) to deprive its founder of the Imran Khan party of prison equipment in Adiala, the federal minister of Pakistan for information and dissemination, Attaullah Tarar, said that the former Prime Minister “enjoyed vacation instead of causing the prison sentence”.

Speaking on the Geo News program “AAJ Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath” Wednesday, Tarar said: “In my opinion, the founder of the PTI actually benefits from vacation instead of facing a prison sentence.”

He said that the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, had been authorized to meet people several times a week, and he is the only political leader to have received this kind of leniency.

“Imran Khan is imprisoned in a corruption case, but he is not on vacation,” he said.

Tarar criticized the political movements of the PTI, saying that they were not clear about the questions on which they wanted to speak, reported Geo News.

In response to a question about the differences within the ruling coalition, he said they respected their ally, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), its president Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the president of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari.

On the allegations of PTI, Tarar said that the federal government did not have time to plan the disappearance of the first in the political arena.

Attaullah Tarar said that the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was seriously in the fight against PPP's reserves, and a committee worked under the Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in this regard.

He argued that there were intestine struggles in PTI because the party was divided into two factions – the group of Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan and the group of his wife Bushra Bibi.

“I really don't know what faction of the PTI prevented another from meeting him [Imran Khan]”, He added.

Tarar's remarks occurred after several PTI leaders blâhe for prevented them from meeting Khan in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, a controversy on the Imran Khan meeting again broke out on Tuesday while the president of the PTI, Gohar Ali Khan, said that the party had granted the permission of “only two leaders” for the meeting according to their list. However, “five leaders met the founder of the PTI today,” said Geo News.

Gohar Ali Khan criticized prison authorities for not authorizing Imran Khan to meet his family members. He said, “We condemn you for not allowing Khan's sisters to meet him.” (Ani)

