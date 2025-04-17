



Chinese President Xi Jinping promoted the idea of ​​an Asian family and called for regional unit during a visit to Southeast Asia, in an apparent effort to counter American pressure on nations to limit trade links with Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping at his departure for Cambodia in the Bunga Raya VIP complex from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang. (AFP) XI landed in Phnom Penh on Thursday, launching the last stage of its three nations tour while the Trump administration is preparing to search for business partners to surround Beijing. The Chinese chief underlined solidarity in a speech at a state dinner in Malaysia a day earlier, when the two nations signed large -scale agreements to deepen economic ties. China and Malaysia will be held with countries in the region to combat the basic currents of geopolitical confrontation and block, Xi said in the Malaysian administrative capital of Putrajaya. Together, we will protect the light perspectives of our Asian family. Read also | China reacts to Donald Trump prices at 245%: “If the United States continues …” This diplomatic thrust was reinforced by a joint declaration published Thursday, in which China and Malaysia agreed to improve collaboration on industry, supply chains, data and talents. They have undertaken to implement their five-year program for economic and commercial cooperation and to build a high-level strategic community in Malaysia-China. In another shift barely lived in the United States, the Chinese chief reiterated his call to fight against unilateralism in an article published Thursday in the Cambodian media before his arrival in the capital. Together, we must support ourselves from hegemonism, the policy of power, he wrote, adding that the two neighbors should resolutely oppose any attempt by the external forces to intervene in our internal affairs, Sow Discord. Read also | Xi Jinping says that there are “no winners” in a pricing war while visiting Southeast Asia XIS comments came when Beijing faces a growing trade war with the United States. Bloomberg News reported that Washington was preparing to ask the countries to take measures to limit the manufacture of Chinese, in particular imposing secondary prices on Chinese products, in exchange for pricing concessions. China and the United States seem to dig into its heels after Trump has covered samples from Chinese products up to 145% and Beijing retaliated with some 125% of American import prices. XIS made Southeast Asia the destination of its first trip abroad of the year, while it seeks to prevent countries from reducing agreements with the United States to the detriment of its nation. Despite a 90 -day stay, threats from radical prices for radical gusts have forced many governments in the region to travel an increasingly fine line between the two powers. In a demonstration of XIS’s diplomatic success, the Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a reading suggesting that it has full support for Malaysia. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Xi as an extraordinary leader and expressed his opposition to independence for Taiwan, self-rouled democracy claimed by Beijing. Anwar has also said that members of the Southeast Asian Nations Association will not support any unilateral trade rate, as its nation has the rotating presidency of the block, according to the Chinese press release. The XIS regional tour started in Vietnam on Monday, when Vietnamese leaders welcomed Xi a warm welcome and signed 45 offers to deepen economic ties. Hanoi has published a joint declaration saying that the two parties oppose unilateralism and all the actions that endanger the regional peace and stability which largely maintain the language it has used in the past.

