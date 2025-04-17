



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur Khyber Pakhtunkhwa addressed Lahore High Court Bar Association Thursday and revealed that the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, was willing to hold negotiations for Pakistan, not for power.

According to the 24NewSHD television channel, Gandapur cited the former Prime Minister saying that the acquisition of power is not his goal. He criticized the growing dependence of the state to force, declaring: “The country can no longer be executed with batons.”

Gandapur also alleged that the 2024 general elections had been spoiled by the blatant rigging. “If slaves will decide on our future, we will also become slaves,” he said, expressing deep frustration in the face of alleged foreign interference and the decision-making of puppets.

The internal fault between PTI and Gandapur leadership is deepened

It should be noted that the government led by PTI at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attends serious internal conflicts. On April 4, former provincial minister Taimur Jhagra openly opened the CM Gandapur and criticized the party's internal responsibility committee, even published a written refutation on social networks.

The efforts to reconcile CM Gandapur and the senior party leader Khan failed, while the ex-smoker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser also showed dissatisfaction, saying that he had been sidelined in talks with Pir Pagara and others.

In addition, Mna Junaid Akbar would have withdrawn several of the gandapur allies from the provincial cabinet, intensifying the internal crisis more.

Imran obtains a written report on the question of the PTI-US delegation meeting

Two days earlier, on April 15, a high -level meeting took place in Adiala prison between the president of PTI, the lawyer Gohar Ali Khan and the founder of the Imran Khan party. The meeting has covered recent controversies, including a significant commitment between the leaders of the PTI atif Khan, Dr. Amjad and an American delegation.

Sources have indicated that Imran Khan had received a written report on the meeting, but chose not to comment, simply breathe deeply.

Later the same day, Imran Khan met his legal team – lawyer component Gohar, Faisal Chaudhry, Salman Safdar Advocate, Roy Salman Kharal and Ali Imran Shahzad – for 35 minutes in the prison conference room. They discussed the current judicial affairs, political developments and the recurring issue of the family refused the rights of visits.

Govt rejects foreign pressure

One day earlier, on April 14, the Federal Minister of Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain rejected the concept of foreign pressure to release Imran Khan. Speaking in Sheikhupura, he stressed: “No country can put pressure on Pakistan in this case. Imran Khan faces judicial affairs. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://24newshd.tv/17-Apr-2025/imran-khan-ready-for-negotiations-gandapur-tells-lhc-bar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos