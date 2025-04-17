The Jokowi diploma and the question of non-lunettes

There was a debate in the public concerning the authenticity of the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Charge false degree This is refused by RAW by Jokowi.

Because they want to prove the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma, since the masses who are members of the Ulama and Activist Defenders (TPUA) team visited the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) on Tuesday (15/4). He is known, in the past Jokowi studied at the Faculty of Forestry UGM.

The group was led by Amien Rais. There are also other famous names, call it Syukri Fadholi, Roy Suryo, Dr. Tifauzia and Rismon Hasiholan.

“Today, indeed Kongbyow “The Ulama defenders and militants who had the rector’s opportunity to clarify the false diploma allegedly former Jokowi, said Syukri said.

UGM was expressed

After being visited by the TPUA masses, UGM spoke. UGM said the original diploma was held by Jokowi.

“So, in this context, it is not a question of defending who, not. But that we, in this position, had to explain as a establishment that has documents, it is our student first or not, and graduated or not? We explained it and Joko Widodo obtained his diploma on November 5, 1985, in accordance with the files of the Faculty of the Forestry Document”, said Professor UGM.

The management of the UGM has clarified on the Jokowi diploma in the UGM Fortakgama room, Tuesday (15/04/2025). Amien Rais CS, whose Roy Suryo, has always questioned the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. (A long time ago, Wawan to / Secondjogja)

Wening said UGM had evidence, documents, documents at the Forestry Faculty. The UGM is also ready to clearly display the necessary documents if there is a court order.

The dean of the Faculty of Forestry Sigit Sunarta explained, even if UGM issued a diploma, he said, the campus did not hold its copies. The original diploma is only held by Jokowi.

“So we say that the thesis that is subject to us is the original thesis. Where is the original diploma? The original diploma is in Mr. Jokowi,” he said.

But Jokowi's house The day has changed. The TPUA masses now occupy Jokowi's house. TPUA vice-president, Rizal Fadhilah, said his visit to Jokowi to stay in touch. In addition, his arrival for clarification concerning the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. He hopes Jokowi will be able to show the original diploma. "We want to clarify and help Mr. Jokowi to be able to refer to the original diploma he has transmitted," he said. Jokowi said that Jokowi accepted the TPUA masses. He considered that he had no obligation to show his diploma with the TPUA masses. He said the UGM was also clearly transmitted with regard to the diploma. "There is no authority, they regulate me to show the original diploma that I have," said Jokowi after receiving the TPUA masses. Joko Widodo (Photo Antara / Dhemas Révianto) The accusation of this false diploma is increasingly widespread. This made Jokowi plan to bring this accusation into the field of law. "I consider it because it has become slander everywhere, defamation, I plan to report it, bringing this to the field of law," said Jokowi. When asked who will be reported concerning the accusation of false diplomas, Jokowi does not want to reveal. He submitted to the lawyer. "We will immediately decide later, the lawyer will see," he said. Jokowi stressed that he was ready to show the original diploma. But Jokowi only showed the diploma if the court asked. "I say that if the initial diploma is invited to a judge, the court is requested, I am ready to come and show the original diploma. But the judge asks the court," said Jokowi Jokowi shows the original diploma in front of journalists In front of your media, Jokowi has shown his diplomas. From diploma to SD to university degree. But journalists are not allowed to photograph. Jokowi showed one by a diploma. "Don't be photographed," said Jokowi. Jokowi initially showed a diploma that went to school in Sma Negeri 6 Surakarta, then a diploma graduated from SMP Negeri 1 Surakarta, then graduated at SDN Tirtoyoso, and finally he showed a diploma in UGM. "I just decided to show the new ladies last night," he said. He also joked by saying that the diploma of elementary studies at the primary school in the first cycle of the first cycle was not the original stopmap. While the conference diploma is always an original UGM gift. "If it is the original UGM Org, if not," he said. Asked about the one who was no longer wearing these glasses, Jokowi said that the glasses at that time had broken. "Oh who broke," he said. Said tpua after meeting jokowi TPUA vice-president, Rizal Fadhilah, has become one of TPUA's representatives who entered the Jokowi residence. The meeting lasted 20 minutes. "No, Mr. Jokowi does not show. It seems that it is not happy to show the diploma like that and to return to the legal process if the court is ordered, it will be demonstrated," said Rizal. Even if his party came to Jokowi to see the original diploma after being dissatisfied with only an explanation of the UGM. However, Jokowi was reluctant to show his diploma. We said that yesterday, we went to the UGM and that we said that from the UGM could not show a diploma. Diplomas can only be shown by the owner, "he said. "Therefore, we arrive at the owner. But it turns out that the owner himself does not even show a return to the legal process. Then, we give that the court was also made," he continued. At that time, the court also said that he was not authorized to order Jokowi to show his diploma.