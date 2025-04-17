KP Govt will not pass minerals Bill until the release of Imran Khan: Salman Raja





Press office

4 hours ago

Pakistan Secretary General Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Salman Akram Raja, said on Monday that the 2025 mines and mineral bills would not go to the assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkh (KP) until the former Prime Minister Imran Khan was released from the prison.

Speaking on a private media channel, Raja said: “The bill has been debated and there is a consensus within the party that it will only be adopted if Imran Khan is released.”

He stressed that the 2017 Mines and Minerals Bill is still in force in KP, and that the work will continue in office. “It's not time for a fundamental change in the country,” said Raja.

Stressing the need to clarify policy concerning minerals in the future, he said: “Two types of policy concerning minerals exist in the world: one is to dig up rocks and ship them; The other is to refine the rocks and extract mineral content. Based on this, establish the country's industry. “

The secretary general also said that the party would present his own vision of the bill, stressing that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is “constitutionally autonomous; We are not under the federal government ”.

The 2025 Mines and Mineral Bill was tabled on March 4 at the KP Assembly after being approved by the provincial cabinet in February.

PTI was divided on the bill. Previously, a heated debate would have taken place between the chief minister of KP (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur and the president of the region of PTI Peshawar, atif Khan, in the Whatsapp group of the Parliamentians of PTI.

Media reports claim that the disagreement began when Atif Khan advised members of the PTI of the Provincial Assembly (AMP) in the group not to vote in favor of the bill, declaring it “against the interests of the people of KP”.

In response, Gandapur directly approached Atif, asking: “Have you even read the bill? If you do not understand English, I will send you a copy in the Ourdou version. ”

Earlier, CM Gandapur, in a video declaration, firmly rejected the allegations that the bill changes aimed to abandon the provincial authority to any other entity.

“The powers of the province cannot and will not be delivered,” he said, adding that such claims were false, made and “seemed to be motivated by personal vendettas”.

KP CM CM has also said that the proposed changes were part of the broader reform agenda of its government aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in the mineral sector. “The acquired interests are distorted these reforms for their own advantage,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thecurrent.pk/kp-govt-will-not-pass-minerals-bill-till-imran-khan-is-released-salman-raja The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos