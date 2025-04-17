Politics
Trump's chaos recalls the British British, Us-Brincs gives advice: we know your pain
The American company is currently divided that never. While Trump massively threatened the world economy, Democrats are in shock. The British recall Brexit.
Washington / London do you still remember Brexit? Almost ten years ago, Grobitan ran a referendum, in which 51% of the Whler voted to leave the European Union. At that time, a shock crossed the world and especially through the EU. This was followed by years of dispute concerning the conception of Brexit, chaos in British politics and, in the end, he caused considerable damage in the British economy.
Trump's trade war recalls Brexit: Trump wants the United States to come out of Brexites in the world
From a British point of view, the Americans now know their moment on Brexit. During his second term, US President Donald Trump was based on a trade war that must be accused in the United States of the rest of the world and will do economic damage to the country. Trump's former communications chief Anthony Scaramucci said in his podcast The rest is politics Darber: Trump wants the United States of Brexites in the world [Engl: Trump is brexiting America from the world].
The parallels are indeed incredible. Here are some examples:
- Brexit was accomplished by a small majority of wishes; Trump won his second term with a small margin (he won 49.8% of the vote)
- The Brexit electoral campaign was manipulated by a Russian disinformation campaign.
- There are years of dispute on the agreement with the EU, in particular between the Hardliners who obtain a hard Brexit with Zllen and those who want a softer agreement with free trade. In Trump's team too, there would be a dispute on trade policy that should be motivated.
- Political chaos after Brexit leads Grobitan to have Prime Minister FNF in almost ten years. During his first mandate, Trump had a turning cabinet, several times, he dismissed members of the government, which caused chaos.
- One of the Prime Minister, Liz Truss, caused a crash of the British financial minions with a budget. Then she had to step back and, as Prime Minister, who was still in office on the Krzeste (49 days). Donald Trump has With his Zllen on the day of the Liberation, one of the worst days of Wall Street since Corona was discovered.
It will be demonstrated in the coming months and years if other parallels will be added: from Brexit, Grobritan exports have been less than 15% that they were in the EU when they stayed. Inflation was more than the triggering of the Ukraine War than in the rest of the EU (2023: 7.3% in GB, 5.4% in the EU), economic growth was only 1.6% in 2024, which remained below 2% expectations.
Experts do not predict anything good for Trump's trade policy and are even warned of a global recession. The consequences are difficult to cut, no one has tried what Trump does. Also parallel to Brexit.
The British columnist gives advice to Us-Brger: we were the punch line of each joke
A British columnist has now prompted everything to A letter with advice on American bridhers to write. The writing which in the Financial time has been published, is explicitly addressed to those of the United States that Kamala Harris acted and must now live with the consequences of Trump's policy. Like horrified Americans, I'm here to tell you: we are talking about your pain. The British know what to live and know us to avoid these humiliations, writes Katie Martin.
In her text, she describes some of the parallels that she recognizes from the Brexit period and what damage the reputation of Grofritain in the world had to take. And she recalls moments when she traveled abroad as British and jokes of friends on the political situation in Grobitannia had to take place: we were the line of punch of each joke.
Now it is the Americans who are the punch line which makes them give some advice on how to manage. You should therefore prepare to answer questions about Trump's trade policy. If you, dear reader, are not in the American government or consultant, you will find it difficult to find a reasonable response. Know that the question will come.
The United States is losing importance by Trump and a small spa must be
Americans should also be prepared for their MCHED role in the world. The British also know this too well. The British had to learn about the difficult tour that we are simply not so important, and now it would be necessary. In addition, she warns those who can also find Trump's law and share the common comments of certain Republicans on points of sale on social networks: people outside the United States are watching, and yes, they speak English. They can see marginal politicians and gromular television experts who insult their intelligence, and they don't.
In the end, Martin always stresses that throughout the Spa, the world goes up to the United States, it is always a grumacht. European in general and British in particular are firmly programmed to laugh at your expense. […] Try not to take it personally, and perhaps give some of your dollars for a turn in the pub before losing a value.
