Beyond politics: PM Modis Trail of Special Gestures for Citizens





Last update: April 17, 2025, 3:32 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a pair of shoes to Kaithal's Rampal Kashyap, who had sworn 14 years ago that he would not wear shoes until he first met the Prime Minister. (PTI)

For 14 long years, Rampal Kashyap walked barefoot on the ground of Haryana, holding a singular wish: he would only wear shoes after having met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This moment arrived on April 11, sealed with a shoe gift from PM Modi himself. Although this specific gesture has drawn generalized attention, it highlights a broader and coherent aspect of Modi's leadership penchant for personal interactions and symbolic gestures which fill the gap between the chief of nations and its citizens.

Modi offered Kashyap a new pair of shoes, marking the first time in 14 years that the supporter of the Prime Minister wore shoes.

Earlier in March, during a visit to Surat, the Prime Minister signed a table made by one of his fans. The work represented Prime Minister Modi with his late mother, Heeraben Modi. Moved at the moment, the eyes of the man filled with tears while the Prime Minister recognized his gesture by signing the piece.

Earlier in April, Modi inaugurated and participated in the Navkar Mahamantra Divas program in the national capital. What attracted everyone's attention was the fact that the Prime Minister crossed the place without any shoes in reverence. He also avoided the platform and chose to sit among the people.

Similarly, in January 2024, during the Pongal celebrations at the residence of the Minister of State of the Union, Prime Minister Modi posted a touching gesture by offering his shawl to a young girl who gave a captivating performance. The young singer impressed everyone by her talent and respectfully touched the feet of the Prime Minister, encouraging him to respond with the sincere gift.

Then, in May 2024, even as the political temperatures in India reached a peak due to the elections of Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi won hearts in Telangana with his special gesture for women with disabilities. During the event, PM Modi's attention was captured by a group of specially disabled women. Before starting his speech, he asked the crowd to make room for them and urged the organizers to bring them to the front, in a moment of inclusion and empathy.

Another memorable moment came in November 2023, during the Seva Pakhwada initiative, when Prime Minister Modi personally interacted with sanitation workers and gifted them shawls in recognition of their dedication. He also washed their feet as a mark of respect, echoing his previous gesture at the Kumbh Mela in 2019.

Likewise, after the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January of last year, Prime Minister Modi showered flower petals on the workers who were part of the temple construction team.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020, Prime Minister Modi also wrote personally to several front-line workers and to the families of martyrs, recognizing their sacrifices and expressing his gratitude. Many recipients of these letters shared how deeply they were moved by the Prime Minister's personal awareness at a time of national sorrow.

Prime Minister Modi systematically demonstrates a personal touch in his public life, extending beyond political duties. From fulfilling a wish of a decade and recognizing artists to showing reverence during religious events and honoring sanitation workers with gestures of respect, these moments paint a picture of accessibility and empathy. His interactions with specially disabled individuals, young artists and even front-line workers during the pandemic highlight a recurring effort to connect directly with ordinary citizens.

These varied gestures, emphasizing service, respect and personal recognition of ordinary citizens, resonate powerfully with his often declared identity as Pradhan Sevak (main servant) rather than only a Pradhan Mantri (Prime Minister), strengthening an image of leadership based on the population.

India News Beyond politics: PM Modi's Trail of Special Gestures for Citizens

