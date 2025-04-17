When Jokowi spoke of his diploma





Jokowi diploma and Jokowi portrait during college and graduate in UGM. Photo: Doc. UGM public relations The Jokowi diploma is again questioned. In fact, the 7th president's house was visited by a number of masses. Jokowi, who had been silent, finally opened his voice. How is the reaction? Following coil to summarize. Based on the use of Font Times New Roman in Jokowi's thesis The former UGM student who is also a former speaker at Mataram University, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, has questioned the use cast iron Times New Roman on the ratification sheet of Jokowi's thesis. According to him, cast iron It does not yet exist in the 80s, or when Jokowi compiled a thesis. The UGM also denied this accusation. He said, cast iron It is already used by printing this period around the UGM. “There are many student theses that use the coverage and the ratification sheet with a printing machine,” said the dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Sigit Sunarta, in a written declaration that the coil had on Wednesday (5/16). Not only was that the diploma serial number was questioned. But, said Sigit, the numbering of the diploma at the time had not been in uniform. At that time, there was no university uniformity. The friends of President Jokowi at the Faculty of Forestry UGM were busy showing his diploma at the Faculty of Force UGM on Friday (10/21). Photo: Arfiasyah Panji Purnandaru / Kumparan Such a numbering also exists in all graduates from the Faculty of Forestry. “The number is based on the order of the identification number of students who graduated and added by FKT, represents the name of the faculty,” he said. “Keep in mind that Joko Widodo's diploma and thesis are original. He had studied here, his classmate that he knew him well, he was active in student activities (Silvagama), he was registered to take many courses, working on his thesis, so that his diploma was issued by UGM was original,” he said. The story of Jokowi's classmates on the questioning diploma and the thesis Jokowi's classmate, Frono Jiwo, also spoke of the controversy of the diploma and the thesis of the 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Frono and Jokowi entered college in 1980 and graduated with 1985. “We are a course with Mr. Jokowi, entering 1980,” said Frono in a written statement UGM which was seen on Wednesday (4/16). Jokowi diploma and Jokowi portrait during college and graduate in UGM. Photo: Doc. Frono Jiwo collection Frono admitted that the appearance of his diploma was the same as Joko Widodo. The police used is the same and signed by the chancellor of Professor T Jacob and Professor SOENARDI PRAWIROHATMODJO. “My diploma can be compared to the Pak Jokowi diploma. Everything is the same except the number of diplomas from diplomas from university and faculty,” he said. Met by the solo masses, Jokowi refused to show a UGM diploma The masses who are members of the Ulama and Activist Defenders (TPUA) team visited the residence of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Jalan Kutai Utara N ° 1, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Central Java, Wednesday 16/4). They demanded that Jokowi showed the original UGM diploma. Representatives of three people were accepted by Jokowi in the house. But, the meeting for 30 minutes, they came home disappointed, it was not shown the original diploma. Vice-president (Wket) TPUA, Rizal Fadillah, said his arrival with a number of other members for a friendly friendship with Jokowi as well as to clarify the diploma belonging to the former mayor of Solo. We have friendly eid al -Fitr like other residents. Second, of course, we also want to clarify and help Mr. Jokowi to face the original diploma that he has not yet transmitted, said Rizal. A certain number of people members of the team of defenders of Ulama and activists (TPUA) came to the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) to clarify the authenticity of the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo or Jokowi, Tuesday (4/15/2025). Photo: Arfiasyah Panji Purnandaru / Kumparan It was disappointed that the original diploma was not shown. In fact, he hoped that Jokowi could be accepted and showed a diploma showing that the father of the vice-president (vice-president) Gibran Rakabum Rakabum was indeed graduated from the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM). We hope that Mr. Jokowi will be able to show his diploma which is led by many people, he said. Jokowi response: there is no obligation to show a diploma Regarding this, Jokowi said he had complete rights over his diploma. Therefore, or not, entirely in the hands of Jokowi. “I say that there is no obligation on my part to show them,” said Jokowi after receiving representatives of residents of his residence, in Solo, Central Java, Wednesday (16/4). On the other hand, Jokowi remains open with the arrival of anyone who wants to meet. In addition, the atmosphere is still in Eid as it is today. “Alhamdulillah, I received him earlier in the house because everything he wants to do, of course, I accept it well,” he said. The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Jokowi made a statement to journalists from his home to Solo, Central Java, Friday (3/14) Photo: Doc. coil But, he did not remain silent. He plans to present himself to the police linked to a number of questions about his diploma. I consider the legal stages because it has become slander everywhere, defamation. I plan to report it, bringing this in the field of law, said Jokowi. Jokowi does not want to reveal who the parties will be reported in this case. He submitted all the declaration equipment to the lawyer. Later, the lawyer who saw, he added. When Jokowi showed a graduate diploma in UGM to journalists Jokowi did not show his UGM diploma to the masses who met him. But, he showed it to the media crew that had come to cover his residence. But before showing the diploma, Jokowi asked dozens of media crews not to document it. Then Jokowi entered inside and took a two -off and blue stop. Jokowi then showed one by a sound diploma in the media. “Don't be photographed,” Jokowi told the media crew while showing his diploma. Jokowi diploma and Jokowi portrait during college and graduate in UGM. Photo: Doc. UGM public relations The first diploma he showed was the SMAN 6 solo diploma. Then he showed the SMPN 1 solo diploma, as well as the Tirtoyoso Solo SDN diploma. Then the last one, he showed a diploma from the Faculty of Forestry, Gajah Mada University (UGM) which was in another Stopmap. Given stopmap in the UGM diploma there is a ugm writing and looks old. For the Jokowi secondary school diploma, which was seen by the coil, it was written that the SMAN 6 Surakarta graduate was no longer a preparatory development college (SMPP) recently interviewed by the complainants of the solo district court (PN). Jokowi on the glasses photo on a diploma: in the past, my eyes were less In addition to questioning the use cast ironDiploma serial number, the thesis, some citizens have also questioned Jokowi who gladi in college. Jokowi diploma and Jokowi portrait during college and graduate in UGM. Photo: Doc. Frono Jiwo collection Because after that, he didn't seem glasses. Jokowi only replied that his eyes were less. Then the glasses broke. My glasses broke out, unable to buy again first, said Jokowi on Wednesday (4/16). There is no detailed explanation of the declaration, for example how many accused and when he breaks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kumparan.com/kumparannews/saat-jokowi-bicara-soal-ijazahnya-24tPTdL4nIn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos