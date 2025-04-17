Politics
What exactly is Jokowi's academic title? Engineer or doctoraland?
By the way, when the discussion of solo citizens on Jokowi would be Nyalon to become the mayor of solo people since 2004. At that time, the “half” writer moved to Kerten, Solo and Proliman Sukoharjo. The author calls “half” because he is still in the background and solo.
Jokowi, who at the time worked as a carpenter like Jokowi, said that he was alumni of the Wood Technology Department, Faculty of Forestry, Gajah Mada University, would present himself for the mayor of the solo for the period 2005-2010. Later, senior UGM academics, Professor Mohammad Naiem denied. The UGM has no major in wood technology like Jokowi said.
The author remembers the academic diploma that Jokowi has when Nyalon becomes the mayor of Solo. Doctoralandus or abbreviated DRS. Joko Widodo. It was clear in the display panels, banners and other written posters. Joko Widodo, candidate for the mayor of Solo for the period 2005-2010.
This was reinforced by the former photo of Jokowi after being elected mayor of Solo during the visit of the largest textile factory in Indonesia, pt. Sritex in Sukoharjo Regency, Central Java. Now Pt. Sritex has gone bankrupt.
The photo of Jokowi was clear when he was the mayor of Solo. Interesting the author's attention because the title of Jokowi was written Drs. Joko Widodo. Meanwhile, when Jokowi went to Jakarta, his academic title turned into an engineer (IR). Since then, we have never heard of DRS. Jokowi.
In the Portrait Re -hared by the X @ jositama27213 account on May 11, 2024, showing a photo when Jokowi visited Pt. Sritex Sukoharjo. Writes the visit of the mayor of Solo to Pt. Sritex Sukoharjo, Mr. Drs. Joko Widodo, Sukoharjo September 20, 2006.
The portrait of Old Jokowi while being mayor of Solo, of course, drew public attention because the title written by the doctorate (DRS) was not an engineer (IR).
In the Portrait Re -ashared by the X @doankwarto account, as indicated by Suara.com shows the same photo. When Jokowi visited Pt. Sritex Sukoharjo. While being the mayor of Solo.
The old photo of Jokowi in Pt. Sritex adds to the doubt of the validity of the academic diploma of Jokowi. Doctorate or engineer? The last doctorate and engineer were used in 1993. Subsequently, were replaced according to the majors or the faculties taken. For example, the degree of forestry becomes S. Hut or Bachelor of Economics (SE) for graduates of the Faculty of Economy.
The question is why Jokowi suddenly has an engineering diploma when he became president of Indonesia for two periods. Giving birth to controversy to date. While being mayor of Solo Jokowi holds the title of doctorate (DRS). This is what triggers the doubts of the public on the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma.
Funny incident yesterday (16/4) when three legal warriors from the Ummah defenders' team and activists (TPUA) represented by Rizal Fadillah, Kurnia Tri Royani and Damai Haris Lubis met Jokowi at the private residence of Jokowi in the Sumber region, solo. Jokowi was reluctant to show the original diploma to three representatives of TPUA on the pretext that he was not obliged to show the original diploma.
Strangely, during the meeting of journalists, Jokowi showed elementary, intermediaries, high school students and UGM. Whether authentic or false. It's just that journalists are forbidden to photograph the Jokowi diploma. Maybe Jokowi was afraid that his diploma photo was examined by digital forensic experts. Without forgetting that Jokowi had a doctorate. More complicated for Jokowi to deal with the problem of the authenticity of diplomas.
Although UGM, the Jokowi and Jokowi legal team themselves claimed their diplomas. Even difficult in court. UGM, the legal team and Jokowi were sure he would win in court. Naturally, buy and sell the average verdict. Recently, three judges were arrested for the sale and purchase of verdict. Including judge Tom Lembong who was arrested for the sale of the verdict. Tom Lembong is still the defendant, judge Tom Lembong has already been imprisoned for corruption.
Buy and sell verdicts, including the verdict of judges who tried the case of asphalt diplomas (original but false) Jokowi. Judges and courts may. Jokowi eh ir. Jokowi set. IR diploma. Jokowi Original. Jokowi won before the Indonesian court. Will lose in the courtyard of the beyond because the judge cannot adapt and weld.
Bandung, 18 Syawal 1446/17 April 2025
Tarmidzi JosephChronic
