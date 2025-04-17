



Karin Smyth, Minister of Health and Social Care BBC breakfast A Work The Minister said the Conservative Need to apologize for having allowed questions about the kind of running and running and running while they were in government. The Supreme Court decided Wednesday That a woman is defined by biology and not gender, arousing jubiliation among sexual critical activists and significant fear within the Trans community. The government said the decision brings clarity and confidence while the Conservative chief Kemi Badenoch called the decision a victory. She said: the era of Keir Starmer Tell us that women can have penis has ended. The Minister of Health and Social Coins, Karin Smyth, then seemed to fight back BBC breakfast, By saying that conservatives must apologize for their response to gender problems. She said: I think that people who owe the apologies to the country are the conservative government that were in power for 14 years, which allowed this problem to derive. It was the people who started, for example, self-identification policies, I was in Parliament when one of their leaders was held in the dispatch box saying that trans women are women. Smyth says News It's really useless for the conservatives, adding: so I think they should also look at each other. The conservatives are now opposed to self-identification, but only adopted this position in 2020. The former PM and conservative chief Theresa May supported De-medicalizing the process, but Boris Johnson completely abandoned the plans when he was in office, and Rishi Sunak blocked the Scottish governments who were trying to pass a bill to introduce auto-IDs. Smyth also declared to the program that the government was not interested in the so-called cultural wars. We believe that everyone should have their dignity and their private life and the right to be respected. We are proud as the government of the work of the law on the recognition of the sexes that we have introduced, the equality law protecting the rights of peoples. It is now time to make sure that we are turning to the future and that rights are very clear for people. In relation …

