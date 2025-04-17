False diploma: false users of diplomas can be threatened by 5 years in prison





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – have a lot on expectations false degree The 7th president of Joko Widodo, who would come from the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM), after being analyzed by Rismon Hasiholan Sianipa, former speaker at the University of Mataram. The analysis was delivered through a video downloaded to the Balige Academy YouTube channel on Tuesday March 11, 2025. So what are the threats of punishment and fines for those who falsify state documents, such as diplomas and other documents?

Article 69 paragraph (1) of law number 20 of 2003 concerning the national education system stipulates that anyone who is proven that they use diplomas, competence certificates, academic diplomas, professionals and / or false vocations may be subject to a maximum imprisonment of five years and / or a fine of 500 million rupees.

In addition, in article 263, paragraph (2) of the Criminal Code (KUHP) also indicates that any person who deliberately or falsified letters who can lead to rights, create an agreement or an obligation, a free or used debt as proof of an action, with the intention to use or make others the use of the letter are original and not false, then if the use of the losses of letters, the aggressors may be charged with A criminal letter. The threat of conviction is a maximum imprisonment of six years.

Quoted in a review entitled Criminal law policy in efforts to overcome criminal degree acts of the diploma By Emy Widya Kusumaningrum and Al in 2016, the crime of counterfeit diploma is essentially included in the category of falsification of letters, which is the main form of acts of counterfeiting depending on the law. They quoted R. Suesilo who explained that the falsified letter could work in various legal aspects. One of them is a letter that gives rights, such as a diploma, a ticket or a ticket, where their existence gives someone the right to obtain certain advantages.

In the context of the diploma, the letter shows that someone has completed their studies and has the right to recognize their school achievements. Thus, diplomas become a tool to apply for a job or access other opportunities that require proof of formal education. In addition, diplomas can also be used in the legal context as the basis of the agreement, as other parties can be due and conclude an agreement based on the information listed in the diploma.

This shows how false diplomas can trigger non -valid legal relations. In addition, diplomas can also be used as support documents in various administrations, such as savings books or other financial documents. Consequently, if the diploma is false, the entire process and documents based on this also become legally illegal. Obesity problems of graduates A person named Bambang Tri Molyono filed a complaint against former President Jokowi to the Central Jakarta District Court concerning the alleged use of false diplomas. The trial was recorded with the case number 592 / PDT.G / 2022 / PN JKT.PST. In one of the points of his requests, Bambang asked that the court declared that Jokowi had committed an illegal act, namely by providing incorrect information and / or by submitting false documents in the form of grades in primary, high schools and secondary schools on behalf of Joko Widodo.

Not only Jokowi, his son who is currently vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka was affected by the issue of alleged false diplomas. The news circulating indicate that Gibran has only a diploma equivalent to the vocational high school (SMK). Roy Suryo until Amien Raison arrives at UGM to ask the Jokowi diploma This news began with the circulation of a certificate which shows that Gibran has a level of education which is assimilated to SMK graduates. The letter was published by the Directorate General of Early Childhood, bases and average buildings in 2019, and said that Gibran had skills comparable to SMK graduates in the field of accounting and finance. Responding to the news on Monday, November 20, 2023, Gibran showed a diploma he obtained from Bradford University in Singapore to journalists.

Finally, Ponorogo's regent, Sugiri Sancoko, was reported to the criminal investigation police for the alleged diploma used during appointments in the 2020 elections.

Ryerhie septia, Ananda Ridho Suristya, alpine pulungan, And M ROSSENO AJI Contribute to the drafting of this article.

