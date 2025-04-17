American actions drop as Nvidia slides and the fog of Trump's trade war thickensExBulletin





The specialist Gennaro Saporito works on the prosecution of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday April 16, 2025. Richard Drew / AP / AP Hide Legend

Toggle legend Richard Drew / AP

American New York actions fell on Wednesday after NVIDIA warned new export restrictions to China Ciseler of billions of dollars on its results, while companies around the world said that the trade war of President Donald Trump combines forecasts on how they and the economy will do this year.

The S&P 500 sank 2.2% after falling up to 3.3% earlier. Such an amount would have allowed one of its worst losses for years before the historical and chaotic fluctuations that have turned Wall Street in recent weeks.

The industrial average of Dow Jones fell by 699 points, or 1.7%, and the composite Nasdaq flowed 3.1%.

The losses accelerated after the leader of the federal reserve said again that Trump's prices seem to be more important than expected, which could in turn slow down the economy and increase inflation more than it had thought previously. But Jerome Powell also said that the Fed would need more time before deciding to reduce interest rates, which could help the economy but worsen inflation or do the opposite.

“All of this is very uncertain,” said Powell. “We now think, really before the prices have their effects, (by the way) of how they could affect the economy. This is why we are really waiting to see what the policies are ultimately, and then we can do a better evaluation of economic effects.”

Some companies are already seeing major effects due to changes in Washington.

Nvidia fell 6.9% after declaring that the US government restricts exports from its H20 chips to China, citing concerns that they could be used to build a supercomputer. The restrictions could mean a blow of $ 5.5 billion to the results of Nvidia for the first quarter, covering the costs linked to the commitments of stocks and the purchase.

The micro advanced devices flowed 7.3% after declaring that the American limits of exports to China for its own chips could signify a blow of up to $ 800 million for inventories and other costs.

In Amsterdam, ASML shares dropped 5.2%. The Dutch company, whose machines make fleas, said that the demand for artificial intelligence technology continues to stimulate growth. “However, recent pricing announcements have increased uncertainty in the macro environment and the situation will remain dynamic for a while,” said CEO Christophe Fouquet.

The uncertainty concerning the Trump trade war has been to precipitate the plans for companies in the industries and in the world. It is so dynamic that United Airlines gave two different financial forecasts on how it can work this year, one in the event of a recession and one otherwise.

The airline said it had made the unusual decision to give twin forecasts because it thinks it is “impossible to predict this year with a degree of confidence”.

The actions of United finished almost flat, even if it declared a stronger benefit for the last quarter that the analysts provided for it.

Many investors are preparing for a possible recession due to Trump's prices, who, according to him, hopes that manufacturing jobs were going to bring manufacturing jobs to the United States and reduce how many other countries it is exporting. A survey of global fund managers by Bank of America revealed that recession expectations were at the highest fourth in the past 20 years.

The World Trade Organization said on Wednesday that it expects the prices to lead to a 0.2% drop in the volume of world goods trade for 2025. It is if the tariff situation remains as it was on Monday. Trade could decrease by 1.5% this year if the conditions worsen, said the WTO.

“Sustainable uncertainty threatens to act as braking on global growth, with serious negative consequences for the world, the most vulnerable economies in particular,” said Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

An American company that moves products around the continent, JB Hunt Transport Services, plummeting 7.7% for one of the more mounted losses of Wall Street, even if it has declared a slightly stronger benefit for the last quarter than expected analysts.

All in all, the S&P 500 fell from 120.93 points to 5,275.70. The industrial average of Dow Jones fell from 699.57 to 39,669.39 and the NASDAQ composite flowed 516.01 to 16,307.16.

The prices could also increase inflation, at least temporarily, by pushing us importers to transmit higher costs to their customers.

The fears of these price increases led to a frenzy of spending last month, and sales among American retailers accelerated by more than economists expected. Economists said it was probably due to American buyers rushing to buy cars, electronics and other items before their prices can increase due to possible rates.

Recent surveys have shown that American households feel more pessimistic about the economy due to prices, and a fear is that it can lead them to fall back on their expenses, which could cause a recession in itself.

Treasury yields relaxed on the bond market, taking a lower leg following comments from the Fed chair. The yield on the 10 -year treasure fell to 4.28% against 4.35% late Tuesday and 4.48% at the end of last week.

This is another notable decision for the bond market and a little formal return after an unusual increase in returns last week of investors and Trump.

Treasury yields generally decrease when investors are concerned about the economy, and the ascent of last week has raised concerns that the trade war could ensure that investors become the reputation of American government obligations as one of the safest investments in the world.

In the stock markets abroad, the indices fell in a large part of Asia and were mixed in Europe.

The shares dropped 1.9% in Hong Kong, 1% in Tokyo, 1.2% in Seoul and 0.1% in Paris.

The FTSE 100 increased by 0.3% in London after the government said that inflation in the United Kingdom has dropped for the second consecutive month in March, largely due to the drop in gas prices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/04/17/nx-s1-5367592/us-stocks-drop-nvidia-trump-tariffs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos