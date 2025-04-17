The controversy of the Jokowi diploma will prove authenticity in court until

Solo, kompas.com – Joko Widodo controversial diploma (Jokowi) Which is doubtful that a number of people are still rolling.

As part of the controversy of this diploma, Jokowi said he was ready to come to court to show the authenticity of his diploma.

The latest representatives of the Ulama and Activist Defenders (TPUA) team came to Jokowi on Jalan Kutai Utara, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Central Java, Wednesday (04/16/2024).

The masses who doubted the authenticity of the diploma, were received by Jokowi to enter his residence for about 30 minutes.

During the brief meeting, they wanted to stay in touch and Halalbihalah.

They also want Jokowi's clarifications concerning the success of a diploma issued from Gadjah Mada University (UGM) for him.

During the meeting session held in the living room, Jokowi did not want to aim for his original diploma.

Jokowi said he had no obligation to show diplomas to those who had no legal authority.

“I say that there is no (obligation) for my part to show it. And there is no authority either to regulate me to show the original diploma that I have,” said Jokowi.

The former governor of Dki Jakarta stressed that the UGM had submitted an official and complete clarification on the validity of his diploma.

He continued, he made sure that later in the judicial process, the panel of judges asked to show the original diploma he would aim.

“I said that if the original diploma was questioned by the judge, the court was invited to be shown, I was ready to come and show the original diploma,” he said.

Seeing these problems continue from 2023 until now, Jokowi has not hesitated to take legal measures.

Remember that after the previous trial completed, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) had also given an explanation for the authenticity of his diploma.

“I consider that, because this (a question of diploma) has become a slander everywhere, the defamation of my good name, since reporting it brought this to the field of law,” he said.

Despite this, Jokowi has not yet specified who the parties will be reported. He stressed that the legal measure was being prepared by his lawyer.

“Later, that it is prepared by the power of the law. We will immediately decide, the power of the law will see,” he added.



