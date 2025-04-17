Why politicians manipulate statistics and what to do on this subject

Politicians manipulating statistics: how they do it and how to oppose them Michael Billig and Cristina Marinho Cambridge Univ. Press (2025)

A radical manifesto for the truth

As a statistician, I am beyond the position of the authors on statistics. They rightly support that statistics are much more than numbers: these are numbers with a concrete meaning and exist in a specific context. This is even more true of the type of statistics used by people in a position of power, the genre which often ends up being quoted by the media. It is up to politicians and the media to properly interpret these statistics and give them an appropriate context. They often fail in the most basic way, handling the figures according to their own desires and needs.

Unsurprisingly, perhaps, the name of Donald Trump is looming in this book, with an entire chapter devoted to the statistical offenses of the manipulative master, of his first mandate following his defeat by Joe Biden during the American presidential election of 2020. It is one of the three chapters devoted to individual politicians who have particularly difficult relations with the official number; Read the rest for the names of the other two.

Corrupt targets

Given the history of the authors, it is not surprising that they invoke social psychology to help explain how statistics twist. At the beginning, they mention Campbels Law: An adage developed in the 1970s by the American social science specialist Donald Campbell1which indicates that the more all the quantitative social indicators are used for social decision -making, the more it will be subject to corruption pressures, the more it will be appropriate to distort and corrupt the social processes it is intended to monitor. The authors give the examples of a hospital which has set a target to reduce the deaths of infants, creating pressure to record certain deaths as false layers; and perverse incentives which may result from a judicial system in which the police are judged on the number of cases they close.

After this abstract introduction, the authors examine the attempts of politicians to manipulate official statistics when they do not simply lie on the figures. Billig and Marinho break them into three stages. First, politicians manipulate statisticians, encouraging them to produce manipulated statistics. Second, statisticians generate these manipulated numbers. Third, managers use the statistics handled to handle their audience.

The authors provide four case studies to illustrate these stages in different political systems: two they classify as autocracies and two as democracies. These aim to show that these problems are not unique to a single form of government, but endemic wherever figures must say one thing to support those responsible.

Cereal trucks in the Soviet Union in the 1930s. Official statistics hid the effects of famine.Credit: CPA Media Pte Ltd / Alamy

The first example concerns the Soviet Union in the 1930s. Here, official statisticians estimated population growth using a variety of information, in particular the understanding that, as the dictator Joseph Stalin pointed out, the Soviet system was higher, and this would be reflected in robust population growth. Statisticians have regularly inflated estimates in accordance with these requirements. Only the 1937 census revealed the disastrous effects of policies such as the forced collectivization of agriculture, which caused a widespread famine and millions of deaths in the early 1930s. The results of the census were quickly removed, the central statistical office was declared infiltrated by the enemies of the people and the chief statistician Ivan Kraval has disappeared). This may be an extreme example of personal incentives that statisticians may feel politicians to handle their data.

The second example of the authors comes from modern China. Here, it became clear at the turn of the 21st century that the economic growth figures were regularly made at the local level2in direct violation of national laws. What I find particularly interesting in this case is that the all-powerful central government apparently retained its concern in the integrity of official statistics and was not interested in seeing them manipulate. And yet, people who produced the statistics on the ground have always felt an incentive to manipulate them.

Personal pressure

The authors refer in their third study to the history of Graciela Bevacqua, who has become something of a Clbre cause Among the statisticians3. Bevacqua was at the head of the group that produced the consumer price index at Argentinas National Statistical Authority when, in 2005, it became the center of a battle with the Minister of Interior Commerce, Guillermo Moreno, who wanted to show that government policies reduced the inflation rate. In the story of Bevacquas, after having first called upon his patriotic sense of massaging the figures, Moreno resorted to intimidation and finally had her and others around her suspended or dismissed. The remaining authorities have reported inflation statistics in a way that has made the government first, at least. Bevacqua and others have published a rival price index and the Argentine government has brought charges against it. They were finally rejected and Moreno was found guilty of violence of authority in a related case in 2014.