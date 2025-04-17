A series of Jokowi declarations after the mass of the room questioned the authenticity of the diploma



Solo –

The residence of the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) of Sumber, Banjarsari, solo, was occupied by the masses of the defenders of the activists and the Ulama (TPUA). They came the day before the Gadjah Mada University (UGM) to question the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma.

The masses came to Jokowi on foot. After that, TPUA representatives entered the House of the President of the Republic of Indonesia for the period 2014-2024.

TPUA vice-president, Rizal Fadhilah, said his visit to Jokowi to stay in touch. In addition, his arrival for clarification concerning the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma.

“The fact is that the Halal friendship of Bihalal, generally like the residents of Halal Bihalal to meet. But the second where we want to clarify and help Mr. Jokowi to be able to relate to his original diploma he transmitted,” he said on Wednesday (04/16/2025).

Jokowi then responded to the arrival of TPUA who wanted to confirm the authenticity of his diploma. The following declaration.

After the meeting, Rizal Fadhilah said that Jokowi was not willing to show his diploma. In fact, he had asked that the former mayor of Solo and the governor of Dki Jakarta opens his authenticity.

“No, Mr. Jokowi does not show. Although we transmit evidence in civil law, she is balanced. The plaintiff proves, the defendant also proves. It was originally in the main room of the case, but the practice could not enter the main room of the case,” he explained.

When he was asked for confirmation, Jokowi said he couldn't show the original diploma before TPUA. He stressed that he was not his obligation to show the original.

“Karen, he asked me to be able to show me the original diploma, I said that there was no obligation on my part to show them, and there was no authority, they regulate me to show the original diploma that I have,” said Jokowi.

The mass of the action came to Jokowi in Solo, Banjarsari, Solo, Wednesday (04/18/2025) Photo: Tara Wahyu NV/Dtikjateng

2. Ready to show if the court asked

The father of vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka continued that the UGM had also made a statement related to the truth of his diploma.

“It is very clear, yesterday at the UGM, had given a clear and clear explanation,” he explained.

Jokowi stressed that he was ready to show that his diploma was original if the judge asked him. He said he would show it.

“I said that if the initial diploma was questioned by the judge, the court was asked, I was ready to come and show the original diploma. But the judge asked, the court asks,” he said.

3. had shown journalists

The help of Jokowi, Kompol Syarif, brought two cards that proved to be containing a diploma to give to Jokowi. He then showed it to journalists.

The first black card contained the Jokowi diploma when he graduated from the primary school of the state of Tirtoyoso, the solo 1 public Middle School and the solo 6 High School. In the second card, the card with a photo of Gadjah Mada University (UGM), which contains its diploma obtained in 1985.

“Don't be photographed,” Jokowi told the media team on Wednesday (4/16). On this occasion, the media present were not allowed to transport bags and mobile phones as usual when Jokowi received guests.

Jokowi initially showed his graduate diploma in the first card. In addition to a secondary school diploma, there is a diploma of which he graduated from secondary school 1 in solo and behind there is a diploma graduated from SD Negeri Tirtoyoso.

After showing an elementary diploma in high school, Jokowi then showed his UGM diploma.

“I just decided to show the new ladies and gentlemen last night,” he said.

He then showed a diploma signed by the dean of Professor Soenardi Prawirohatmodjo on November 5, 1985. The diploma also saw a photo of Jokowi still carrying glasses.

“If it is the original boutique of the UGM, if it does not do so (pointing to a Stopmap containing an elementary diploma in the school),” he said.

When asked by the media crew concerning the glasses he was carrying in a diploma, Jokowi replied that the glasses broke.

“Oh who broke,” he concluded.

4. I will take legal canals

Iriana Jokowi’s husband then said he would plan to wear it on legal channels. Because he estimated that the accusation had spread in slander and pollutes his good name.

“I consider it because it has become slander everywhere, defamation, I plan to report it, by bringing this to the field of law,” he said.

Asked who would be reported due to the accusation of false diploma, Jokowi did not want to reveal. He said he had submitted everything to the lawyer.

“(Which reported) later, so that he was prepared by the lawyer. We will immediately decide later, the lawyer will see,” he said.

