Newsom takes Trump to the court for “illegal” pricing powers

Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the trial on Wednesday, saying that prices harm states, consumers and businesses.

The state -suspended state budget in equilibrium, Governor Gavin Newsom has taken legal action today to block President Donald Trumps Powers.

The trial, which Newsom and the Attorney General Rob Bonta brought before the Federal Court of San Francisco, maintains that Trump does not have the constitutional power to promulgate unilateral prices. Trump cited the important trade deficit in the United States to declare a national emergency earlier this month and impose radical import taxes on the rest of the world.

Visit an almond farm in Turlock, which should lose cases exporting reprisals, Newsom expressed his anger at the toxic uncertainty of the presidents' trade policy. He said policies harm California more than any other state and qualified the treason tariffs of voters who supported Trump because of his promise to reduce the cost of living.

It is carelessness at another level. The geopolitical impacts are disproportionate. Trade impacts are disproportionate, said Newsom. No justification, no plan, no conscience to what he does to real people.

In a few days at the beginning of April, Trump invoked the international law on the emergency economic powers of 1977 to establish a universal tariff of 10% on all important countries of goods in the United States, with even higher reciprocal prices on certain countries, then suddenly reversed the hours of lessons after their China tax at 145%.

Chaos landed the stock market, a huge risk for the upcoming budget of California, which depends in a disproportionate way on income tax income from capital gains earned by the richest taxpayers. The state is also particularly vulnerable to other economic pain in prices, because China is California's largest trading partner, supporting manufacturing, agriculture, tourism and the main ports in Los Angeles, Long Beach and Oakland.

Other important potential impacts for California include reducing the cost of building materials just like Los Angeles is starting to rebuild itself in a series of devastating fires that flattened several districts in January.

California's economic prospects decrease

Newsom said today that anticipating higher inflation and higher unemployment of prices, he has downgraded California's economic prospects in a revised budget project that he plans to unveil next month. Although he did not speak to Trump of the trial, he said that he had given the White House downstream.

In a press release, the White House criticized Newsom for having compromised efforts to save American industry.

Instead of focusing on Californian crime, homelessness and non-deputy, Gavin Newsom spends his time trying to block the historic efforts of President Trumps to finally contact the national emergency of our business deficits of persistent goods, said spokesman Kush Desai.

In their trial, the fifteenth that California has deposited against the Trump administration since January, Newsom and Bonta asked a judge to immediately suspend Trumps' prices.

The State maintains that the international law on emergency economic powers specifies many remedies that a president can take in response to a foreign economic threat, but the prices are not among them. Without this specific authorization from the congress, the trial supports, the actions prevail over illegal and unprecedented.

Joining Newsom in Turlock, Bonta said Trump is trying to get to win and have the separation of powers defeat and that his thug and erratic prices must be stopped to avoid other damage to the California economy.

Trump had to resort to the creation of national emergencies that defy reason, said Bonta. Conclusion: Trump does not have the singular power to radically upset the country's economic landscape. This is not how democracy works.

President Donald Trump listens to Governor Gavin Newsom when he arrived on Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport before the President will not put on fire damage on January 24, 2025. Photo by Mark Schiefelbein, AP

Alan Sykes, who teaches international trade law at the Stanford Law School, told Calmatters that the California affair had merits, but it can be difficult to win.

He said that the law on international powers is ambiguous on prices; They are not explicitly mentioned in the law, although there is a language allowing the regulation of imports and exports. But the congress has also adopted other laws over the years, giving their constitutional power to set prices. Sykes noted that Trump could move to quote these statutes instead if his prices were canceled.

The congress seriously exceeded authority to the president in this regard, said Sykes. I am not very optimistic that the courts will slow down this.

The trial continues the newsoms returns to a more aggressive position of confrontation against the Trump administration. After the Los Angeles forest fires, the governor sought to reset his relationship with Trump when he pressure for federal aid in the event of a disaster.

But even if the congress has not yet approved additional help for Los Angeles, Newsom has started more vocally to the presidents' economic policies in recent weeks.

In the wake of the announcement of Trumps prices earlier this month, Newsom said that California would continue its own strategic international trade partnerships. The state has launched this week a new tourism campaign in Canada this week, which was the second largest source of international visitors in California, but has already had a sharp drop this year.

Newsom was unusually hard when he talked about Trucks 'prices in Turlock, calling them the child of the poster for stupidity and an example of cronyism capitalism due to the presidents' desire to exempt products from favored industries such as electronics.

This is the personification of corruption, said Newsom. How do I say they are seated and let it happen?

