What is the reason why Jokowi does not want to show his original diploma in TPUA?





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – dozens of members of the team of defenders of Ulama and activists (TPUA) came to the house of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi, located in Sumber Village, Solo City, Central Java, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

This visit was made as part of the TPUA effort which had questioned the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. The day before, they also visited Gadjah Mada University (UGM) to request clarifications related to the same thing.

TPUA vice-president, Rizal Fadillah, said the goal of their arrival was to stay in touch and Halalbihal like other residents. He said they hoped that the meeting could be an opportunity for Jokowi to show the original diploma as a graduate of the UGM.

Rizal also revealed that his party had already sent a letter to Jokowi concerning this request. “We also want to clarify and help Mr. Jokowi linked to the original diploma he has not yet transmitted,” he said. The reason why Jokowi did not want to show the original diploma President Joko Widodo refused to graduate by receiving representatives from TPUA at his residence. “Yes, Alhamdulillah (representative of TPUA), I received earlier in the house. Because everything he wants to be friendly, of course, I accept it well,” said Jokowi when he is met by journalists.

Jokowi confirmed that TPUA representatives had asked that he had shown his original diploma. But he stressed that he had no obligation to meet the request. “They asked me to be able to show the original diploma. I said that there was no obligation on my part to show them to them,” he said.

Jokowi said TPUA did not have the power to force him to show the document. “I have to show the original diploma that I have. It is therefore very clear yesterday at UGM (Gadjah Mada University) also gave a clear and clear explanation,” he said.

TPUA vice -president, Rizal Fadillah, who was welcomed by journalists after the meeting, confirmed that they had raised the issue of diplomas during a visit which was also intended for a friendship in the atmosphere of Eid Al -Fitr, like the other residents.

“In addition to friendship, we also want to obtain information, clarification, even if possible a verification linked to the diploma of Pak Jokowi. We have transmitted, but it seems that it is not happy to show the diploma and to return it to the legal process which, if it were ordered by the court,” said Rizal.

Rizal regretted, when they visited Gadjah Mada (UGM) University in Yogyakarta on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the campus could not show the diploma on the grounds that it could only be displayed by the owner. But when they finally met the direct owner, namely Jokowi, the person concerned did not show the diploma either and rather gave the question to the legal proceedings.

“For the court, we have also done and it turns out that the court never ordered before reaching this subject, it turns out that the court is not authorized. If that is like that, we must request the basis of the proof,” said Rizal.

Ryanthie septia And Dinda Shabrina Contribute to the drafting of this article.

