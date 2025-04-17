Munya Chawawa is more than the guy in the video

Is there anything you are trying to do too?

At the beginning of this year, I was in Jamaica and I sat to think about what my habits were going to be. I want to start the day with five things to be grateful, which seems quite airy. But I learned that when you play more success, your threshold to feel gratitude increases massively. I think of the years I was going to Stormzys' birthday; I was invited to this crazy fashion event the next day; Then I would get 10 million views the next day. If I just woke up and the sun shone, I would be like, yes, but I was not at the forefront at X, Y and Z. And I realized that it is not a way to think.

You have now branched up in all these different areas of work. Stressful?

Dude, I'm just in this hurricane. I am on my sketches, of course, but the television works to come; I have ambitions to develop my own scripts; I have a huge passion for theater and the creation of something in this space. More than ever, I have to lock myself, and I got a really eclectic mixture of tools to help me do it. I bought this press machine on Amazon, [and will] It is enough to strike like 20 pressures between the objectives, because then I am like, look, even if I totally fail from all the things that I had to do today, at least I had fairly good pectorals. And then I obtained this reversal fidget spinner. [He holds up an old-school, bright orange one.] It helps me to be present on the calls of zoom that I just have [it] Pass under the table. I have never fully understood what it looks like the person at the other end, but they just have to trust me when I say that it is a spinner agitated under the office.

Is there someone you consider as a model for the type of multi-hyphenate career that you are trying to build?

When I look at my vision board [of inspirational people]I look at Pharrell; I look at Michaela Coel; I look at Donald Glover. All these people are polymathes, and there is no way that they were born with intrinsic knowledge of the way of being good in everything. It therefore makes me more confident than you can learn from things on the fly. When I see Michelle Yeoh and Brendan [Fraser] holding their [awards] After so long, I am like, I had a whole life to make all this, so as long as it is in my mind, it does not matter if it happens at the moment. I like the idea of ​​being in this time of Jeff Goldblum of my life, then tripping on my greatest success, because at that time, you are just ready to relax; You are less socially aware. I would feel more comfortable carrying speedos.

How did you manage the moment when your sketches started to become mega-viral in the pandemic?

ID watch videos explode, globalize and fold after the feeling of what it would be. So when it happened to me, it was as if I had already experienced the experience, and I was able to take it in my stride. Perhaps the only negative thing he created was the desire not to disappoint people: as, I want to make sure that I am always the satirical superman that you need me. I made videos the second after an event for most of the locking, it becomes your default condition. But that takes you away a lot. There were times when I had this crazy insomnia; The people of the team, some of their legs fell fell because we were so stressed.