President to meet the Italian Prime Minister Meloni





The head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., calls on the Ministry of Justice to investigate if the criminal fire against the Governor's Chamber of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, constitutes a crime of hatred.

“Given the deeply disturbing allegations according to which the suspect has targeted Governor Shapiro based in part on his religious identity, the incident of ThePril 13 justifies an immediate and serious federal examination,” Schumer wrote in a letter to the Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“These declarations in conjunction with the moment of the attack during Passover, Governor Shapiros has visible the embrace of his Jewish faith and the context of growing anti-Semitism on a global scale and through the country raises serious concerns concerning anti-Semitic motivation,” wrote Schumer, the highest Jewish official in the United States

“Our federal authorities must bring all the weight of our laws on civil rights to examine this issue,” he wrote, adding that the local district prosecutor has not listed hate crime charges but “recognized that Governor Shapiros Religion seems to have taken into account suspicious decisions”.

For her part, Bondi said yesterday at an unrelated event with which she and the director of the FBI Kash Patel spoke with Shapiro after the attack on criminal fires against the governor's manor, which she called “horrible”.

I firmly believe that they wanted to kill him, she said, committing to continue working with the state authorities to do our best to help condemn the person who did it and keep them behind bars, as long as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-administration/live-blog/trump-administration-tariffs-meloni-doge-deportations-live-updates-rcna200876 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos