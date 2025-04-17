



Donald Trump early Thursday made the president of the federal reserve castigate, Jerome Powell, not to have lowered American interest rates and expressed his wish to have started from his role.

The American president castigated Powell as always too late and badly in an article on his social platform Truth. Trump noted that the European Central Bank (ECB) was ready Thursday to reduce interest rates again, without mentioning that the body responded to chaos caused by Trumps' initiatives on prices.

Trump has put Powell on several occasions to reduce American interest rates several times, even if the central banker is independent of the administration in the definition of monetary policy and the White House does not generally make pressure publicly in the federal reserve.

The ECB expected to reduce interest rates for the seventh time this year to support economic growth, then not long ago before the American markets should open. Powell rabid Trump on Wednesday evening by warning that the presidents who swept tariffs could increase inflation. This would make the Fed even more hesitant to reduce interest rates.

Europe was preparing another drop in interest rates following global financial disorders caused by the thrust of Trump's prices, where it went back and forth on the question of whether, when and how to tax imports from other countries, and on which countries, since it returned to the White House for a second term.

He retired strongly earlier this month from his decision to impose prices in the world, in break most of the 90-day accusations, although in particular not on China, after the markets plunged and that American government obligations are traditionally considered as one of the safest financial assets to have suffered a spectacular sale. Wall Street leaders and other experts also provide for an increased probability of recession.

After having insisted for days that he would firmly hold his aggressive commercial strategy, unveiled on April 2, that he nicknamed the Liberation Day, Trump announced on April 9 that all the countries which had not retaliated against American prices would receive a stay and would not face an American rate of 10% in July.

Powell said on Wednesday that the American economy was well placed, but added that Trump prices were likely to cause at least a temporary increase in inflation. Inflationist effects could also be more persistent. He indicated that the prospect of sweeping the prices on practically all trade partners could put the Fed in the uninvable position of having to choose between fighting inflation and unemployment.

The World Trade Organization, on the other hand, warned that Trumps Prices would send international trade this year, depressing global economic growth.

Trump also declared as part of his social post in Daybreak on Thursday that the termination of Powells could not come quickly enough. He nicknamed it, later in the post, too late and advanced the argument that prices fell, from egg oil.

Trump appointed Powell to become president of the Fed during his first mandate at the White House in 2018, and Joe Biden renovated it during his White House mandate in 2022. The American Senate confirms that the President and the President cannot end the federal reserve before the end of their four -year fixed stays.

The American central bank has held the stable interest rates of 4.25% to 4.5% since the start of this year.

Trump said in his article: the ECB should reduce interest rates for the 7th time, and yet, too late Jérôme Powell of the Fed, who is still too late and bad, published a report that was another mess and typical and typical yesterday! Oil prices are decreasing, grocery stores (even eggs!) Are down and the United States becomes rich on prices. Too late should have reduced interest rates, like the ECB, a long time ago, but it should certainly be lowered now. The termination of Powells cannot come quickly enough!

