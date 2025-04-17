China and Xi Jinping: American views in 2025

Americans have widely unfavorable opinions on China and Chinese President Xi Jinping, but the notes of the two have improved slightly since 2024.

China's views are mainly negative

More than three -quarters of Americans (77%) have an unfavorable opinion on China. Although a major majority, This reflects a decrease of 81% in 2024. He also marked the first time in five years, we have measured a significant drop from one year to the other from the Americans with an unfavorable vision of China.

The change is even greater with regard to the share of those with a very Discomforting Vision of China: today, 33% of American adults have a very unfavorable vision, compared to 43% last year.

Views by the party

China's views tend to vary according to the game. While the majority of adults in the two parties have an unfavorable opinion on China, the Republicans and the self -employed of the Republicans are much more likely than the Democrats and the meager Democrats to keep this point of view (82% against 72%).

However, views of China warm up at all levels. The share of republicans with a very The unfavorable opinion on China has dropped 16 points since 2024, while the part of the Democrats has dropped by 6 points.

Conservative republicans are distinguished among the ideological groups, with about half (51%) saying that they had a very unfavorable vision of China. It is 20 points more than the share of moderate and liberal republicans (31%) and roughly double the actions of conservative and moderate democrats (24%) and liberal democrats (24%) who say the same thing.

Age views

Older Americans are the most critical of China. About half of these 65 and over have a very unfavorable opinion on China. This share drops to 37% between 50 to 64, 27% between 30 to 49 year olds and 21% in adults under the age of 30.

Americans are largely lacking in confidence in XI

Three -quarters of American adults have little or no confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping to do the right thing about global affairs. This includes 39% who have no confidence at all in him.

Only Americans at ten (11%) say they have some confidence in XI and that 1% have a lot of confidence in him. 12% additional say they have never heard of the Chinese president.

Similar to the overall views of China Americans, the share of those who have confidence in XI have increased slightly since 2024 (+4 points).

Views by the party

XI opinions also vary depending on the game. Although the important majorities of the Republicans and Democrats have little or no confidence in the leadership of the XIS on the world scene, the Republicans are particularly likely to lack confidence. Conservative republicans are the most critical: 86% are not confident in XI, 54% of which have no confidence.

Age views

Confidence in XI is the weakest among older Americans. Adults aged 65 and over are 21 points more likely than those from 18 to 29 years old to have little or no confidence in the Chinese president (85% against 64%).

The elderly are also more likely to know who is XI. When asked, only 5% of these 65 and over say they have never heard of him. This share goes to 20% in adults aged 18 to 29.