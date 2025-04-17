



The true story of Wilko Johnson, the co-founder of Dr Feelgood and Rock N Roll Pioneer, transfers the Leicester Square Theater for July. Originally at Queens Theatre Hornchurch in 2024, and after his first first in London at Southwark Playhouse this spring, Jetty Productions Ltd in association with Canvey Rock and Cahoots Theater Company presents the production of Queens Theatre Horchurch by Wilko: Love and Death and Rock and Roll. Bringing life to his words and music, Jonathan Maslands (the interview, an audience with Jimmy Saville) Biographic Gig Theater is a tribute to a man who left an indelible brand on the music scene. A name that resonates with lovers of rock music and beyond, Wilko Johnson, the emblematic star of rock and co-founder of the legendary Dr Feelgood group, was said that he was a year to live in 2012. Refusal of all treatment, he decided to spend his last months to live significantly: to see the people, the places and the things that meant the most for him during his remarkable life until his remarkable life produce. Pushing profoundly in the life and the time of this Maverick Rock N Roll, of his time with Dr Feelgood and Ian Dury and the Blockheads as one of the sponsors of the Punk movement, towards his acting career in Game of Thrones, the game mixes music live, the narration and the words of the legend of the Canveve island, in a lesson in the way of living in life. The writer Jonathan Maitland said: I am delighted that Wilko: Love and Death and Rock N Roll is heading for West End. It has been completely a trip so far – from Canvey Island, where Wilko has grown up, in Leicester Square and I have the feeling that it is not yet finished. It was a joyful experience for us to see so many people spend such a good time and we can't wait to entertain much more in our new house. Jonathan Maitland is a playwright and former journalist who worked for the BBC through Radio 4, BBC News and presenting and producing programs for the BBC 1. Maslands First play by Mouton Dead Sheep (2015) at the Park Theater has become the most successful production in the history of theaters. This record was broken by its second play also organized at Park Theater, an audience with Jimmy Saville (2015), which was then transferred to the Edinburgh Festival. Other work at the Park Theater includes Deny Deny Deny (2016) and the box office record beating the latest temptation by Boris Johnson (2019) which finished an eight-week national tour in 2020. More recently, Maitland presented the first of his new Park Theater and Sa BBC Radio 4 Adaptation of the Kings Theater Irgin in 2023 Survive your mother Kings. Casting:

Georgina Fairbanks, Georgina Field, Jon House, David John and Johnson Willis as Wilko. Leicester Square Theater

6 Leicester PL, London WC2H 7BX

Tuesday Saturday 7 p.m., Thursday, Saturday, sun 3 p.m.

35.00 – 10:00 p.m. | www.leicestersquaretheatre.com | 020 7734 2222

