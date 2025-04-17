The Allies of the Middle East in the United States are faced with the worst case with Trump Aid Couts and Tariff Whiplash-Politico





This economic difficulty has been amplified by the taxation of the Trump administration, then a sudden suspension, of certain world rates in recent days. Jordan, who exported more than $ 3 billion to the United States in 2023, was affected by a tariff of 20% by his American ally.

Jordan was a crucial partner for the United States in terms of security, military support, but the United States, by reducing this aid, destabilized Jordan directly, said Kelly Petillo, head of the Middle East program and North Africa at the European Council on foreign relations.

Since its creation in 1961, USAID has focused on a wide range of humanitarian, peace, governance and economic programs in the Middle East, aimed at exercising control and stabilizing a youth region faced with many challenges, conflicts to droughts and high unemployment.

The effects of removing foreign aid are already felt by women in one of the free clinics of ammans. | Clothilde Goujard / Politico

We really tried to use our influence to build, basically, a more stable and prosperous Middle East, said Dave Harden, a former USAID official with more than 20 years of experience in the West Bank, Gaza, Yemen and Iraq.

Help with Jordan is the backbone of American power in the Middle East, in particular the Levant. In recent years, the long-standing partnership has been essential to the fight against terrorism, in particular the Islamic State group, within the framework of the world coalition led by the United States to defeat the Islamic State.

Politico contacted the Jordanian government to ask questions about the impact of American aid cuts but has not heard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/donald-trump-foreign-aid-cuts-middle-east-tariffs-jordan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos