Ustel takes off for Ankara for Erdogan attack advisers, Turkish Cypriots Furious

The Prime Minister of Northern Ully Ulstel flew to Ankara on Thursday to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vice-President Cevdet Yilmaz In the wake of a scathing attack launched on him by the advisor of Erdogans Oktay Saral.

Several media reported that Ustel should openly raise the question during his meetings with Erdogan and Yilmaz, and that Sarals Attack had caused a discomfort in the North and Ankara.

Saral had described Ustel as a bosbakan, a piece on the word basbakan, which means the Prime Minister in Turkish, with Bos meaning empty, before adding, What a pity, we could not save Cyprus from Greek Cypriot.

With the fury on his comments reaching fever on Wednesday afternoon, he sought to clarify, saying that my words are directed against the mentality which unfortunately always applies that the freedom that according to their own beliefs, to those who discriminate and still alienate our veiled daughters.

He added that they were intended for those who adopt the Greek Cypriot mentality, despise Islam and try to be against MuslimsAnd unfortunately, we have often assisted it lately.

He said that his comments were of course not generalizations of the TRNC, and I added, I asked forgiveness from my brothers and sisters who had a broken heart and offended by what I wrote.

His comments were condemned through the Turkish Cypriot Political Specter, Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Ataoglu describing them as inappropriate and degrading.

He added that they both damage the honor of our people and threw a shadow on the close ties between these two fraternal countries.

Turkish Cypriot people have resolutely protected their identity, their beliefs and their values In the past and in the present and have been in favor of a relationship based on respect and equality, he said.

The Minister of Transport, Erhan Arikli, called the Cypriot Turkish chef Ersin Tatar to do what is necessary for Saral and described comments as extremely unhappy and inappropriate.

It was Arikli who had organized a demonstration of the past few weeks to show respect for the homeland alongside around 300 people, with the promise that a greater demonstration would take place on April 26 with the same message.

However, in the light of Sarals comments and following a telephone call with the opposition party, the secretary of foreign relations of the CTPS Fikri Toros, He announced Thursday that he had canceled the event.

After recent events, I do not think it would be advisable to hold this ally at this stage, peace, unity and solidarity of our country are more important than anything else, he said.

The head of the CTP, Tufan Erhurman, also condemned the comments of Sarals, the writing, he is the summit of Impudence of a mentality which does not know this country, this people, our historyAnd the fight we fight in this country, and does not intend to learn it.

He did not spare Ustel or Tatar or the rest of the criticisms of the coalition in power of the Nords, however, saying that their previous deference to Turkey had laid the foundations so that some feel empowered to make such declarations.

This is the point to which you have brought relations between the Republic of Türkiye and the TRNC, with your lack of will. You have prepared the ground so that these people are informed of these things. Let those who have remained silent to settle down. It is not a place to insult these people, whatever their position. We never allow it, he said.

Tatar himself published a statement on Thursday evening, saying that he was deeply saddened by Sarals comments, adding that they were unhappy and conflicting.

We have full support for our Prime Minister, UNAL USTEL. I would like to say clearly that there is no reason why who doubts the Muslim or Turkish identity of Turkish Cypriots, he said.

Other convictions have come from Oguzhan Hasipoglu, the secretary general of the UBP utels party, and Resmiye Canaltay, the daughter of former Turkish chief Cypriot Dervish Eroglu.

Oguzhan said his party considers these statements The product of political myopia and an understanding distant from diplomatic courtesyadding that they constituted irresponsible rhetoric.

Canaltay said Turkish Cypriots fought to survive, fought to exist, but at no time in history, we fought to become the Greek Cypriots.

We did not start this fight so that they can insult our religion, our Turkish, our race, our ancestorsshe added.